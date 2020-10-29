Record number of new infections: RKI reports nearly 15,000 new cases

Berlin (dpa) – According to the Robert Koch Institute, health authorities reported 14,964 new corona infections in one day as of Wednesday morning – this is a record since the start of the pandemic. As of Wednesday a week ago, the number was 7,595.

On Saturday, 14,714 new infections, the highest level since the start of the corona pandemic in Germany, were recorded.

Virologist Christian Drosten from Charité Berlin considers a time-limited lockout useful in the event of a high number of infections. “If the burden is too heavy, then we must take a break,” he said in the episode of the “Coronavirus Update” published by NDR-Info on Tuesday evening. “This virus cannot be traded with. This virus simply forces a lockdown when there is a certain number of cases. “

Critical and emergency care physicians in Germany are watching with great concern the disproportionately increasing number of cases. There are still enough intensive care beds available in Germany. But there are fears that if the number of infections continues to rise, intensive medical care will soon no longer be fully guaranteed, said Uwe Janssens, president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI). It addresses the population with a YouTube video. In it, he asked to minimize contact, stay away from big events, and avoid attending parties. “We can’t do this without your help!” Says Janssens. Distance, hygiene, daily masks, ventilation, and use of the Corona app would help.

“Only if we all come together will we be able to once again keep the curve of the increasing number of infections currently flat,” Janssens added. This will bring relief to hospitals, especially intensive care units. He speaks on behalf of more than 3,000 critical care doctors and nurses. They thanked for any support.

At the moment, the incidence in Germany is still relatively low, virologist Drosten said. “If we were to apply the brakes now, it would have a very lasting effect. It would save us a lot of time. “About three weeks – little more than a quarantine period is necessary from a scientist’s point of view.” The incidence is then significantly reduced and then also reduced in the long term under certain circumstances.

The German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and five other research communities called on Tuesday for a drastic reduction in social contact during the Corona crisis. In view of the growing number of infections, it is necessary to reduce the number of contacts without precautionary measures to a quarter, according to uniform national rules, according to the statement of Leopoldina, German Research Foundation, Fraunhofer company , the Helmholtz association, the Leibniz association and the Max Planck company. This means contacts that take place without the currently applicable hygiene and precautionary measures.

After three weeks of corresponding reduction in the number of contacts, it is essential to maintain the low number of cases obtained through nationwide and consistently applied protective measures. Currently, the increase in the number of infections in many places in Germany is no longer controllable. “The sooner a substantial reduction in contact occurs without precautionary measures, the longer it can last and the less collateral psychological, social and economic damage it will cause,” the research groups said.

The total number of corona cases in Germany was 464,239 as of Wednesday morning, the death toll was 10,183 (85 more than the day before). The RKI estimates that around 332,800 people have now recovered. The number of infections per 100,000 population in the past seven days was 93.6 nationwide. During the previous week (October 21), the RKI had reported an incidence of 51.5 cases. According to the RKI, around 70% of districts have an incidence of more than 50. The number of Covid 19 cases treated in intensive care has more than doubled in the past two weeks, from 602 patients (October 14) to 1,569 patients ( October 28).

According to RKI’s situation report on Wednesday, the number of reproductions, or R-value for short, was 1.03 in Germany (previous day: 1.17). This means that an infected person infects a little more than another person. The R-value represents the infection rate about a week and a half in advance. In addition, the RKI gives a so-called R at seven days in its management report. The value relates to a longer period of time and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, that value was 1.17 on Tuesday. It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago.

When comparing with the first wave of infections, one thing should be noted: the values ​​are currently only partially comparable to the spring, as many more tests are now being done and more infections are discovered as a result.