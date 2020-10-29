Globaler Massive offene Online-Kurse (MOOC) markt 2020-2025 (Auswirkungen von Covid-19) | Udemy, Academic, Peer 2 Peer University, PIER – International Education Services, Iversity

International
The latest research report on the “Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market report are: Udemy, Academic, Peer 2 Peer University, PIER – International Education Services, Iversity, StraighterLine
The report covers various aspects of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Udemy, Academic, Peer 2 Peer University, PIER – International Education Services, Iversity, StraighterLine
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market
- Stakeholders in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
CMOOC, XMOOC
Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Segmentation, By Application:
In-Service Staff, Non-In-Service Personnel
Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market
- Major Developments in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market
- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028