Nagelsmann: “Don’t score three goals without resistance”

Manchester (AP) – After RB Leipzig went 0-5 in the Champions League at Manchester United, coach Julian Nagelsmann has criticized his side for their defensive behavior.

“You can lose a game like this, but you can’t get the last three goals without resistance because it has something to do with respect,” the coach told Sky TV. The 15 minutes after the 0: 2 were “the worst in a long time.”

His squad’s physicality was lacking compared to Man United. “First of all, the size of the opponents, who have been superior to us in many aerial duels, but also on the ground. The Premier League is obviously tougher than the Bundesliga when it comes to the duel, ”Nagelsmann added.