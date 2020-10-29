Macron orders the French to take further corona measures | “”

Nationwide exit restrictions and boring forms? It seemed to be over in May. Now, French head of state Macron is pulling the emergency brake – and appealing for the citizenship of his compatriots.

Paris (dpa) – Almost six months after the end of the crown lockdown, the French must adapt to the new exit restrictions.

As announced by the Head of State Emmanuel Macron, new drastic measures against the second wave of the corona epidemic will apply throughout the country from Friday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex wants to explain the new catalog of measures Thursday to the two chambers of parliament. A vote is also scheduled, Macron said.

With the announcements of the 42-year-old head of state, the crisis in the country has worsened dramatically. “Stay home as much as possible. Respect the rules, ”Macron told his compatriots in a televised speech. He used the expression “confinement” in French, which can also be translated as lockdown.

Macron does not want to paralyze the country with its 67 million inhabitants – as in the spring – to a large extent. The economy must function as much as possible; people should work, but if possible from home. Unlike spring, schools should remain open. Bars, restaurants and “non-essential stores” will however have to close.

As in spring, citizens can no longer move freely without further delay. The exit certificates should come back. People can take to the streets when they want to work, make major purchases, see a doctor or get some fresh air. Traveling to other parts of the country is not easily possible either – but there should be exceptions on weekends for those returning from fall vacation. Measures are initially limited to December 1.

France is seriously affected by the pandemic. Nearly 35,800 people have died to date. “We are overwhelmed by the acceleration of the epidemic,” Macron warned. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that in two weeks, a situation similar to that at the height of the first epidemic wave in the spring loomed in hospital intensive care units. The spring lockdown lasted from mid-March to mid-May.

In France, there is currently a nighttime curfew for around two-thirds of the population, or around 46 million people.