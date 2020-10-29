“Anger and Despair” – criticism of the second lockdown

Berlin (dpa) – Next week’s partial lockdown in Germany faces a misunderstanding in the hotel and restaurant industry.

“Many entrepreneurs in the hotel and catering industry oscillate between anger and despair,” said the managing director of the association “Family entrepreneurs”, Albrecht von der Hagen of dpa. The German Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Dehoga) has warned that tens of thousands of businesses are threatened with bankruptcy without significant financial support.

Bundestag Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) called on the companies concerned to take legal action. Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to explain the federal government’s corona policy in a government statement today.

After the approximately 20-minute speech, a 1.5-hour debate is scheduled in the Bundestag. In the evening, Merkel and her EU colleagues connect via video. Given the strength of the second corona wave across Europe, EU heads of state and government want to seek a common line in testing and vaccination strategies.

The day before, the federal and state governments had decided on the most drastic measures since the great spring lockdown. From Monday, hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, among others, will close for the entire month of November. Only a few people are allowed to meet privately during this time. Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a “national effort” and stressed: “We must act, and now. We must act to avoid an acute national health emergency. “Unlike spring, schools, daycares and businesses should remain open.

Companies that are particularly affected by the new rules must receive a large portion of their lost sales from the federal government. Emergency aid of up to ten billion euros is planned for this purpose. “It’s a great support, so we hope all companies can have a good month,” Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the day before in a ZDF “special”.

Nonetheless, Dehoga chief executive Ingrid Hartges has warned of ending many companies. “With the second lockdown, a third of the 245,000 farms will not survive the winter. Without full compensation help, they are threatened with bankruptcy, ”she told the Funke media group newspapers. Many companies are already considering filing a complaint. Support for this came from Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP). He told the “Rheinische Post”: “I call on all concerned to take legal action against these measures.”

The general manager of the association “The Family Entrepreneurs”, Albrecht von der Hagen, said the shutdown should not become a reversal. If the state decides to shut down businesses, it must also take responsibility for the economic consequences and pay compensation. “Otherwise entire industries will start to be cleaned up.”

Credit agency Crif Bürgel also warned of a wave of bankruptcies. At the end of October, more than 8,300 restaurants, pubs, snack bars and cafes in Germany were threatened with bankruptcy, according to an analysis available to the German press agency. This represents 14.5% of the companies examined.

The gastronomic-catering union called for increased financial support for employees who are currently on short-time work. “The announced financial aid of ten billion euros for November should also be used to compensate for the lost wages of employees sent on short-time work,” NGG chairman Guido Zeitler told newspapers of the Funke media group. He told the “Rheinische Post”: “For many companies in the hospitality industry, the new lockdown without rapid and massive help is tantamount to a knockout blow.”

The head of the National Association of Legal Doctors of Health Insurance, Andreas Gassen, criticized in an “Extra” ARD that the pandemic could not be managed sustainably with a lockdown. “Then we will have to develop a new strategy, we cannot go into a lockout every two months.” For example, it wants to protect groups at risk more effectively.

The German Patient Protection Foundation, however, welcomed the stricter restrictions. “Federal and state governments had to act in a coherent manner,” said Eugen Brysch, member of the dpa board of directors. “The greatest danger comes from private contacts, parties and meetings.”

Berlin Prime Minister Michael Müller (SPD) spoke of a “hard and bitter day”. But it’s just about saving human lives. “If we watch now, we won’t be able to help a lot of people.” SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach tweeted: “Today’s resolutions are a great success and a milestone against the coronavirus in Germany.”

The Greens were divided. The leader of the parliamentary group Katrin Göring-Eckardt explained: “We are obliged to support the drastic cuts in the nucleus in order to curb the increase in the number of infections, to protect people and to prevent the health system from failing. be overwhelmed. It now shows how fatal it was that the summer months were not used to prepare for this phase of the pandemic. “

Meanwhile, Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek welcomed the decision of federal and state governments to keep schools and kindergartens open. “Corona time should not be wasted time for students,” the CDU politician from dpa said. The burden on families is unlikely to increase. “Schools must not continue to become corona hotspots,” the minister stressed. She suggested expanding the mask requirement in German schools. “We must try everything to keep schools open for the next few weeks.”

The president of the Association of German Teachers, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, criticized the decision to keep the schools completely open. “I would like to doubt that a locking light could work if schools are largely excluded,” Meidinger of the “Passauer Neue Presse” said.