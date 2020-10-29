Karliczek: “Schools must not become corona hotspots” | Free press

The high number of corona infections is also a real problem for schools. The company must adapt to the aggravated infectious situation. Anja Karliczek absolutely wants to keep schools open.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek has suggested extending the mask requirement in German schools in the fight against the corona virus. “We must try everything to keep schools open for the next few weeks,” the CDU politician from dpa said.

Everyone in society should adhere to the new measures to contain the pandemic. At the same time, it must be clarified how the functioning of the school will be adapted to the aggravated infectious situation. “This has to be decided by the countries which can best assess the situation in the regions,” Karliczek said. “At the same time, an extension of the mask requirements will have to be considered in order to create some kind of safety buffer for school operations.”

The CDU politician praised the latest federal and state government decision to keep schools and kindergartens open. “Corona time should not become wasted time for students,” she said. The burden on families is unlikely to increase. “Schools must not continue to become corona hotspots,” the minister stressed.

The increased division of lessons is also possible. “It’s better, perhaps in some places, to reduce face-to-face teaching in favor of greater distance than not being able to offer any lessons at school in the end.” The mixture of face-to-face and distance education which has already been practiced in some cases can also be useful.

The president of the Association of German Teachers, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, criticized the decision to keep the schools completely open. “I would like to doubt that a locking light could work if schools are largely excluded,” Meidinger of the “Passauer Neue Presse” said. “Wherever the number of new infections goes through the roof, alternating operation with classes halved is certainly the best preventive option to avoid complete school closures. These would be inevitable if the infection process got totally out of control.