Europe against Corona: Merkel et Cie advise at video summit | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Given the strength of the second Corona wave across Europe, EU heads of state and government today want to seek a common line in testing and vaccination strategies.

To this end, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and her EU colleagues will connect via video in the evening. In the morning, Merkel wants to explain the German measures against the pandemic in a government statement to the Bundestag.

The number of infections is increasing rapidly across Europe. According to the European Commission, there have been 1.1 million confirmed corona cases in Europe in the last week alone, and around 1,000 Covid 19-related deaths are currently recorded each day. Not only Germany, but also EU partners are pushing back public life to break the wave.

Franziska Brantner, member of the Green Party, called for concrete measures to be taken to coordinate the 27 countries. “Just as Merkel insisted on uniform measures in federal states, she must now do so also in European countries,” said Brantner of the dpa. “We not only need common criteria for risk areas, but also uniform quarantine and test specifications.”

This is exactly the objective of the head of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, who convened the video summit. Specifically, he hopes to have the most consistent line of quarantine rules, testing, and tracing applications possible. Michel admitted this week that the desired results have not yet been achieved.

In fact, the coordination of EU states went badly, especially at the start. In the spring, the partners annoyed each other with the closure of borders and export bans on protective clothing. Sometimes trucks were stuck at the borders for tens of kilometers. Since then, states have struggled to pull themselves together. However: the EU has little say in health policy, it is a matter for Member States.

However, the day before, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made concrete proposals for common measures. She presented a recommendation for the use of the new rapid antigenic tests, which show a result within 15 minutes. These could be purchased jointly for EU states.

In order to track infections, EU states should introduce compatible apps and announce their use. In addition, they should transmit more data on the infection process to the EU epidemic authority, ECDC and to the Commission. States should also coordinate their vaccination strategies – for example, who will be vaccinated first as soon as a serum becomes available.

Finally, it is also a consensus on quarantine and testing obligations for travelers. A uniform form for travelers to complete is to be created by December. In this way, possible contacts should be better followed up.