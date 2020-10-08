At 33, Messi begins new cycle in search of glory with Argentina – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Just as the Barcelona fan is watching Lionel Messi’s possible last season at the club, the Argentina fan is already gearing up for what is expected to be the final 10 tango with his team’s jersey.

This Thursday (8), at 9:10 p.m., with the broadcast of SporTV, Argentina faces Ecuador for their debut in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tuesday (13), the team of coach Lionel Scaloni will travel to Bolivia.

The cycle that begins against the Ecuadorians is yet another revival for Messi, who at 33 is still looking for his first title in the national team jersey.

In addition to the upcoming World Cup, which he paints as the last of his career, he will have the 2021 Copa America to try and end the fate of not winning the national team.

In 2019, during the edition of the tournament played in Brazil, Argentina fell in the semi-finals for the Brazilian team, which would win the title. After the setback, Messi was sent off from the duel for third place against Chile and did not return to the pitch to receive his bronze medal.

After the victory over the Chileans by 2 to 1, in a Maradonian act, the Argentinian sent a strong message to Conmebol.

“I didn’t go to the awards because we don’t have to be part of this corruption. We have been disrespectful throughout the World Cup. [América]. They didn’t let us get to the final, ”shouted Shirt 10, who also said he believed the competition was ready for Brazil to win the championship.

Seeing Messi take on this role as the voice of Argentina’s national team is no longer new.

At the 2018 World Cup, the Barcelona player received the captain’s armband to become more than a technical leader. Next to a decadent Mascherano, he tried to be the last word in a squad that skated under the command of Jorge Sampaoli.

A very different Lionel Messi from the one who in the last group match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, against Greece, was handed the captain title from the hands of Diego Maradona and did not know what to say to his teammates in the locker room.

Lionel Messi, 33, goes to his fifth World Cup cycle with Argentina national team Pedro Ugarte – July 2, 2019 / AFP Lionel Messi, 33, goes to his fifth World Cup cycle with Argentina national team ** ** The tactical disorder displayed in Russia, which led to the elimination again in the round of 16, for France, raised the possibility that the main Argentine player of his generation could say goodbye to the selection.

He had done so in 2016, when Argentina lost the Copa America Centenario decision, the third runner-up after being beaten in the World Cup final in 2014 and the Copa America in 2015.

The farewells of the time made it clear that Messi’s anguish of not being able to fulfill his dream of winning a title with his country, but it was also a message to the AFA (Argentine Football Association) that some structures had to change. They haven’t changed.

Since then, Argentina is already in its third coach and, therefore, in permanent reconstruction. From Edgardo Bauza to Jorge Sampaoli, then with Lionel Scaloni, there is no common thread on how to play football.

Scaloni, who was on Sampaoli’s coaching staff, took over temporarily after the Russian World Cup and could only count on Messi from March 2019, after the star took a sabbatical from the selection .

Despite the lack of interaction, the Copa America period has been long enough for the new manager to gain the confidence of Shirt 10.

Lionel Messi loves Scaloni’s job and sees a future for Argentina, who are increasingly abandoning second-generation names around the world to take on new talent who should be the face of the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

At the center of this team, made up of athletes such as Nicolás Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martínez, is captain Lionel Messi.

“Something new is starting, something beautiful, I believe that an important generation is coming, which showed at this World Cup [América] who loves the national team, wants to stay. There is a future, a large base, which needs time and which can continue. I hope they respect and don’t start criticizing, because that would not be fair, ”said the Barcelona athlete last year after the continental tournament.

In the locker room, after the fight for third place, he told his teammates that a new youth squad was being built and they were all together to secure a place in Qatar.

Top scorer in the history of the national team with 70 goals, Messi is starting a new knockout campaign, the fifth of his career. Now, with the hope that this tango will end, finally, with a smile.