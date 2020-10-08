Study finds no link between undocumented immigrants and crime in the United States – Selecção Brasil

VIÇOSA, MG – Immigrants, especially those without papers, are often portrayed as a threat to national security by some politicians – including US President Donald Trump, who has previously called those crossing the Mexican border criminals, drug traffickers and rapists. An analysis carried out in 154 US metropolitan areas and published last Saturday (3), however, did not find this correlation.

The study compared the number of illegal immigrants to the crime rate in each of these regions, including cities like New York, Chicago and Las Vegas. The conclusion was that the presence of these strangers had no statistical effect on the violent crime rate and was even associated with a decrease in the property crime rate.

The result is consistent with previous research on the subject, including a more detailed analysis published in 2017 by the same author, Robert Adelman, professor of sociology at the University of Buffalo.

A specialist in immigration trends and patterns, he had already studied the relationship between immigrants and crime in 200 towns over a period of four decades, without finding any association between the two phenomena. However, this research was with foreigners having a legal permanence in the country. Studies by other authors have also reached similar conclusions. However, few of them assessed the population of undocumented foreigners, in particular due to the lack of reliable data on their number.

This time, Adelman used two estimates, both from 2014: those from the Pew Research Center and the Migration Policy Institute, which are benchmarks in the field in the country. The results were the same in both cases.

He and his team – formed by researchers from Cornell, Temple and Alabama universities, among others – also used data from the FBI (the US Federal Police) on crimes committed between 2013 and 2015, in addition to information from 2011 to 2015. from research by the US Census Department. The research was published in the Journal of Crime and Justice.

Adelman states that it is not possible to establish a direct causal relationship, that is, it has not been assessed whether the immigrants committed crimes individually. But the evidence indicates that, at least in metropolitan areas, places with more immigrants appear to have more economic and cultural vitality and do not cause increases in local crime, he said in a published interview. on his university’s website.

“There are a number of high quality studies that assess immigration and crime and which, in general, just don’t find that negative image of immigrants that is painted in the current political climate,” he said. he said, adding that the issue is complex and should be discussed with “facts, data and scientific method”.