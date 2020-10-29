Plant-based Meat Industry Insights & Opportunity Evaluation, 2020-2026 | Beyond Meat (US), Impossible Foods (US), Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada), The Meatless Farm Co. (Netherlands)

Global Plant-based Meat Market has been comprehensively analyzed and the data has been presented in the market report. The research report on Global Plant-based Meat Market delivers major statistics of the global market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the several factors such as regions, manufacturers, types, market size, and market aspects contributing to the Global Plant-based Meat Market growth. The Plant-based Meat market report includes diverse illustrative methods of insight, for instance, SWOT examination to get the information appropriate to separate the money related vulnerabilities related to the progression of the market, which depends upon the present data. Also, latest industry plans and policies, breakdown of the revenue at the regional level covered in this report. The upcoming trends that are performing in Plant-based Meat market to achieve desirable growth in market competition across the globe. The rising opportunities of the fastest growing Plant-based Meat markets segments are covered throughout this report.

Market highlights

The size of the market is expected to rise from USD 6.7 billion in 2020 to USD 19 billion by 2030, registering an 18% CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The increasing health issues, increasing numbers of animal-borne diseases, and increasing demand for the safety label and organic products are factors that are expected to stimulate demand in the plant-based meat industry over the forecast period in 2020-2030. Plant-based meat goods are made from plant-based items. This has similar characteristics to those of natural foods and is labeled substitutes for meat. Plant-based meat has the same characteristics as traditional meat, such as texture, taste, and look. Foods made from plants are designed to taste just like meat. Despite expanding worldwide meat intake over the preceding decades, there is a booming demand for vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

The industry statistic, analysis have also been done to examine the impact of various factors and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. For the sake of making you deeply understand the Plant-based Meat industry and meeting you need to the report contents, Global Plant-based Meat Industry Situation and Prospects Research report will stand on the report reader’s perspective to provide you a deep analysis report with the integrity of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. We promise that we will provide to the report reader a professional and in-depth industry analysis no matter you are the industry insider potential entrant or investor. The report appraises the global Plant-based Meat market volume in recent years. The research study assesses the global Plant-based Meat market in terms of revenue [USD Million] and volume [k MT]. Additionally, it embraces the key restraints and drivers controlling the market growth. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

Regional Outlook:

Plant-Based Meat Products is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Europe is estimated to have the highest share of the meat market based on plants. With the rising phenomenon of vegetarianism in Europe the plant-based industry has tremendous growth. The UK holds the world’s biggest vegan populations, further raising demand for vegetable-based meat products in Europe. The latest epidemic of COVID and adverse comparisons with animal-based food is also expected to also improve the demand in North America and Europe in the near future as COVID’s worse effects have been seen by various countries in both regions. Europe is key in the development and expansion, while Asia-Pacific is expected to expand dramatically over time. -The expectation that a rising number of animal-borne diseases like COVID-19, increased safety problems, and demand for healthy and safe food products and natural products is expected to drive the growth of the plant-based food industry in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Beyond Meat (US), Impossible Foods (US), Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada), The Meatless Farm Co. (Netherlands), Garden Protein International (Canada), Other Prominent Players includes its basic information like legal name, website, headquarters, its market position, historical background and top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization/revenue along with contact information. Each player/manufacturer revenue figures, growth rate and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand tabular format for past 5 years and a separate section on recent development like mergers, acquisition or any new product/service launch etc.

Plant-based Meat Market Segments:

By raw material

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Other raw materials

By product

Burger patties

Strips & Nuggets

Sausages

Meatballs

Other products

By End User

Retail\Household

HoReCa

Global Plant-based Meat Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

High Investment

Reason for shutdowns enforced due to COVID pandemic. firms are investing in the retail sector. Many businesses have already begun adjusting their marketing approach because of the rapid rise in demand. Companies such as Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., and Tofurky Co. are increasing their manufacturing and provide discount coupons on their plant-based meat goods to raise consumer base, broaden shops, and complete stakeholder partnerships.

Restraint

High processing

Most substitute plant-based meat derives its protein and flavor from vegetables and pulses like lentils and soybeans. However, owing to the high degree of processing required,” several of these healthier options in the first place drop their nutritional quality and, in specific, the compounds which make them desired by plant-based eaters.

At the end, the Plant-based Meat report offers a short outline of the dealers, distributors, suppliers. Along with Plant-based Meat sales channel, analysis findings, conclusions, and results. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. Finally, provide info regarding new entrants within the Plant-based Meat market. The study suggests a brand new proposition to spice up Plant-based Meat market price and nurture businesses. Correspondingly explains the current global Plant-based Meat market and the coming development of the business.

