Sports

Sulzer Warns of Fatal Consequences for LED | Free press

rej October 29, 2020

Berlin (AP) – Former German ice hockey player Alexander Sulzer (36) has warned of the fatal consequences of a complete cancellation of the DEL season.

“It is fundamentally important that the season takes place – for the future of German ice hockey and for each individual player. If the DEL matches are suspended for a year and a half, it would be difficult for all players to come back after such a long break, “said the general manager of the new ice hockey players’ union SVE in an interview with the” Kölnische Rundschau ”and added:“ It would also mean a severe weakening for the national team. The offspring would also be affected. “

rej

Related Articles

October 18, 2020
29

Kiel returns to the top of the table – HSV still on track | Free press

October 23, 2020
14

Five positive corona cases in 1. FC Heidenheim | Free press

October 23, 2020
9

Red flags and flames: the action begins in the Algarve | Free press

October 19, 2020
29

Reunion with Immobile: BVB before a difficult obstacle in Rome | Free press

Close