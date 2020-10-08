Blockchain Identity Management Market Competitive Outlook | In-Depth Analysis including key Players like Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware

Blockchain Identity Management Market 2020 this report is including with the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Also, report providing market data derived from primary as well as secondary research techniques. This Blockchain Identity Management the industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global AI Infrastructure market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Blockchain Identity Management market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Global blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Blockchain Identity Management Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

Segmentation: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless), Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Blockchain Identity Management Market Overview, Scope, Status, and Prospect Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Blockchain Identity Management Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Global Blockchain Identity Management Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Global Blockchain Identity Management Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global AI Infrastructure Market Analysis by Application AI Infrastructure Manufacturing Cost Analysis AI Infrastructure Industry Effect Factors Analysis Global AI Infrastructure Market Forecast AI Infrastructure Market Research Findings and Conclusion

