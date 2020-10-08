Russia tests hypersonic missile in nuclear standoff with US – Selections Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Amid a standoff with the United States over renewing the world’s latest nuclear deal, Russia has sent a message by testing one of its new hypersonic missiles.

The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday (7) that it had fired the Tsirkon for the first time at a target at sea, in the second test of this missile which reached up to Mach 9 (nine times the speed of sound, i.e. 11 thousand km / h).

The target, 450 km away, was destroyed after a little over four minutes of flight. The launch was carried out by the frigate Almirante Gorchkov, in the White Sea (Arctic).

It happened on Tuesday, but the military only released it on Wednesday to coincide with President Vladimir Putin’s 68th birthday – and also to make sure the test worked and not ruin the boss’s party.

But what matters in the timing is something else. On Monday (5), Russians and Americans had a new series of discussions on the renewal of Novo Start (acronym for Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), in Helsinki (Finland).

The meeting, preceded by a meeting in Geneva on Friday (2), was shrouded in mystery. The new start of 2010 is the latest such treaty between the two nuclear superpowers, which own 90% of Earth’s atomic arsenal.

It expires on February 5, and Washington’s intransigence appears to have thrown it in the trash, along with two other deals that the Donald Trump administration has abandoned since 2017.

First, the Americans insisted that the Chinese, third in the ranking of powers but far behind their larger colleagues (320 operational warheads, five times less than the others), were part of the negotiation.

Neither Moscow nor Beijing intervened. In the penultimate round of talks, the United States then gave in at this point, but demanded that the entire arsenal of missiles capable of delivering an atomic bomb to the target be included.

The Russians protested that medium-range missiles were the subject of just one of the deals the Americans had left.

The New Start only concerns so-called strategic warheads, which are carried by intercontinental missiles or dropped by bombers with the aim of causing great destruction and changing the course of conflicts.

Smaller missiles, with warheads called tactics, aim to alter specific realities on the battlefield with less powerful weapons. Under Novo Start, Russia and the United States must have a maximum of 1,550 strategic warheads.

The two countries approximately respect the limit. The Americans also have around 150 tactical bombs, and the Russians an uncertain number.

On Monday, Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov predicted that the New Start would “die” for American work.

But after his deputy Sergei Riabkov met with US negotiator William Billingslea, the White House leaked information to the Wall Street Journal that the two countries would reach an agreement to conclude a new treaty next year. Washingtou’s own envoy posted on Twitter that “progress has been made” without giving details.

No one has confirmed this information. According to Folha, heard by a member of the Russian intelligence community, the impression is that the United States wanted to impose good news amid Trump’s struggles in his re-election bid.

Whether that is that or whether something positive happened is still uncertain, but that’s where Tsirkon comes in.

The missile is one of those that would enter the inventory of weapons controlled under the New Start, because of its characteristics. Although its range is not intercontinental, estimated at just 1,000 km, it was designed to be launched from the sea – and that includes submarines that can stay off the coast of America undetected.

It is part of the ‘invincible weapons’ package launched by Putin in 2018, which included other hypersonic models already in operation (Kinjal and Avangard), a new heavy intercontinental missile and even an ‘apocalyptic torpedo’ which can be tested again this year.

In trials since 2012, the Tsirkon (zircon, in Russian) has the ability to maneuver before reaching the target.

In February last year, Putin said he would equip his fleet of ballistic missile submarines with the weapon if negotiations to control the nuclear arsenal failed. Hence the message of this Wednesday: such weapons exist and work.

At the time, a Russian TV special on Tsirkon drew attention, listing targets she could indefendably hit in about 5 minutes if launched from submarines near the States- United: the Pentagon and the presidential residence of Camp David. were on the list.

The missile had already been launched against a ground target, from the same frigate, in January of this year. The Tsirkon carries an uncertain cargo, but it was designed to carry nuclear weapons.

Atomic tension between the two countries is the greatest since the end of the Cold War. In addition to quitting deals, Trump changed his nuclear doctrine and introduced a new, less powerful bomb to his submarine fleet, suggesting greater employment potential, leading the Russians to threaten nuclear retaliation if a missile is shot at him or his allies. .