Global Smart Lighting Market Insights & Opportunity Evaluation, 2020-2026 | Oracle Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Legrand S.A. (France), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US) , General Electric Company (US)

Global Smart Lighting Market has been comprehensively analyzed and the data has been presented in the market report. The research report on Global Smart Lighting Market delivers major statistics of the global market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the several factors such as regions, manufacturers, types, market size, and market aspects contributing to the Global Smart Lighting Market growth. The Smart Lighting market report includes diverse illustrative methods of insight, for instance, SWOT examination to get the information appropriate to separate the money related vulnerabilities related to the progression of the market, which depends upon the present data. Also, latest industry plans and policies, breakdown of the revenue at the regional level covered in this report. The upcoming trends that are performing in Smart Lighting market to achieve desirable growth in market competition across the globe. The rising opportunities of the fastest growing Smart Lighting markets segments are covered throughout this report.

Market highlights

Post COVID-19 the size of the Smart Lighting Market is expected to rise from USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to USD 42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31%. The growing demand for specialty lighting applications, such as horticulture and UV disinfection lighting, the requirement for a greater number of healthcare facilities to handle an increasing number of patients and increasing demand for sterile areas of manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry are the factors driving the growth of the smart lighting markets. Smart lighting is programmed to remotely control luminance. This guarantees energy conservation and provides automated controls and extremely effective fixtures that can be changed based on conditions such as occupancy and exterior lighting. Lighting is a deliberate use of light to give a room or a place a functional and aesthetic effect. Smart lightning systems also include general, ceiling lights, and task lighting. In addition to this, these systems ensure lower energy use and cost savings.

The industry statistic, analysis have also been done to examine the impact of various factors and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. For the sake of making you deeply understand the Smart Lighting industry and meeting you need to the report contents, Global Smart Lighting Industry Situation and Prospects Research report will stand on the report reader’s perspective to provide you a deep analysis report with the integrity of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. We promise that we will provide to the report reader a professional and in-depth industry analysis no matter you are the industry insider potential entrant or investor. The report appraises the global Smart Lighting market volume in recent years. The research study assesses the global Smart Lighting market in terms of revenue [USD Million] and volume [k MT]. Additionally, it embraces the key restraints and drivers controlling the market growth. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

Regional Outlook:

Smart Lightning Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

With a share of over 33% in 2019, Europe dominates the smart lighting market. The region’s strict state regulations prohibit the use of obsolete lighting technologies. A multiple phase-out program for ineffective lamps has been declared by the Region government. In addition, the region’s governments have also facilitated the use of LED lamps through the widespread distribution of LED lamps, along with tax rebates and subsidies. This promotes consumer adoption of smart lightning system in the region. Market growth is anticipated to be fostered by the region’s smart city development programs along with the region’s stable macroeconomic situation. Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise rapidly in the forecast period to hit an annual growth rate of more than 22%. During the forecast period the smart lighting market at APAC is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR. This growth is due to the accelerated building of infrastructure, primarily in China and India, where lighting system opens the way for infrastructure modernization. In addition, China has begun to recover from the pandemic faster than any other country. The fall in the price of LED lamps along with supporting policy measures is the major factor acting as a stimulus in aggregating the region’s demand for LED lamps.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Oracle Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Legrand S.A. (France), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US) , General Electric Company (US), OSRAM Licht (Germany), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Dialight PLC (UK), Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree), Schneider Electric (France), Other Prominent Players includes its basic information like legal name, website, headquarters, its market position, historical background and top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization/revenue along with contact information. Each player/manufacturer revenue figures, growth rate and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand tabular format for past 5 years and a separate section on recent development like mergers, acquisition or any new product/service launch etc.

Smart Lighting Market Segments:

By Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit

By Offering

Hardware

o Lights & Luminaires

Smart bulbs

Fixtures

o Lighting Controls

LED drivers & ballasts

Sensors

Switches

Manual on/off switches

Electronic switches

o Dimmers

Wired dimmers

Wireless dimmers

o Relay units

o Gateways

Software

o Local/Web-Based

o Cloud-Based

Services

o Pre-installation Services

o Post-installation Services

By End-use Application

Indoor

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Others

Outdoor

o Highways & Roadways Lighting

o Architectural Lighting

o Lighting for Public Places

Global Smart Lighting Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Demand for street lighting systems is rising

Technological advancements and innovations in various countries have reshaped the outdoor luminescence from on & off to smart lighting. Throughout the lighting industry, the introduction of IoT and AI technologies has increased the demand for smart lighting for city streets. This leads to an increase in the need for automated operating luminescence systems. The incorporation of artificial intelligence and IoT in lighting systems also offers operational effectiveness in different applications such as vertical farming, automotive interiors and smart homes, such as auto-dimming and intelligent illumination as needed.

Restraint

Supply chain disturbances generate high demand and supply gaps, and consequently higher prices

With this coronavirus, companies continue to face a significant shortage of electronic components as chips. The production equation for demand and supply is not working. As the plants are shut down and the logistics take time, certain products are in short supply. Company also do not see regularization of supply until the stabilization of the situation. The whole supply chain has gone for a toss, with every week that has passed, the existing inventory is has gone down.

At the end, the Smart Lighting report offers a short outline of the dealers, distributors, suppliers. Along with Smart Lighting sales channel, analysis findings, conclusions, and results. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. Finally, provide info regarding new entrants within the Smart Lighting market. The study suggests a brand new proposition to spice up Smart Lighting market price and nurture businesses. Correspondingly explains the current global Smart Lighting market and the coming development of the business.

