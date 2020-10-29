Athletics President Kessing: “A difficult decision” | Free press

Darmstadt (dpa) – For DLV chairman Jürgen Kessing, the new closure of sports facilities due to the sharp rise in corona infections is a “difficult decision”, especially for the amateur sector.

Athletics, as part of its overall social responsibility, were to be expected to be affected by measures against the global corona pandemic, the head of the German Athletics Association said.

However, sport in Germany in particular has proven that, thanks to good hygiene concepts in top-level and popular sport, it is possible to play sports even in the Corona era and to contribute to cohesion social. “That is why we must continue to convince in the future with good concepts of implementation and hygiene so that the decision of the federal government can be overturned from December,” said Kessing.

The DLV has played a pioneering role as part of its “end of season” and “will also provide appropriate support to its regional associations and clubs for the next indoor season and the preparation for the 2021 Olympic year”, a- he declared.