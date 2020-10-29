Business Overview: Smart Toothbrush Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020

Global smart toothbrush market is predicted to experience a tremendous growth in the forecast period majorly owing to the rise in disposable income and increasing awareness regarding oral health across the globe. By application, the personal segment is estimated to witness a lucrative growth in the global industry by 2026. Further, the North America region is anticipated to subjugate the overall market in the projected timeframe.

As per a Research Dive published report, the global smart toothbrush market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% and surpass $805.1 million over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The global market is segmented based on type, powering type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report offers comprehensive insights on drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, and key players of the market. Our analysts have stated that the growing awareness towards oral health and the rising disposal income are the major factors estimated to propel the growth of the global smart toothbrushes market. Moreover, technological advancements in smart toothbrushes is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global market by 2026. However, the high costs associated with smart toothbrushes is expected to hamper the global market growth in the near future.

Rechargeable Segment to Hold Largest Share in the Market in the Forecast Period

By powering type, the global market is bifurcated into non-rechargeable and rechargeable. Of these, the rechargeable smart toothbrushes segment is estimated to account for maximum share in the market by 2026 mainly because these toothbrushes can be used over & over again without any interruption after charging.

Rotating Segment to be Most Lucrative by 2026

By type, the overall industry is bifurcated into sonic and rotating. Among these, the rotating type segment is predicted to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the benefits of toothbrushes’ rotating head, which helps in precisely cleaning the teeth without creating any unsolicited pressure on the teeth.

Personal Application to Grow at a Considerable Rate in the Forecast Period

By application, the global market is segmented into dentistry and personal. Of these, the personal application segment is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period mainly because smart toothbrush is commonly used for personal care.

Online Segment to Account for Majority of Share in the Market by 2026

By distribution channel, the overall industry is segmented into offline and online. Among these, the online distribution channel segment is anticipated to have the largest share in the global market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for smart toothbrushes as most of the consumers worldwide prefer buying it online.

North America Region to Witness a Significant Growth

By region, the global smart toothbrush industry is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. Of these, the North America region is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the growing geriatric population and the increasing cases of oral health problems in the region.

Prominent Industry Players

The major players functioning in the global smart toothbrush market include IBP Healthcare, BrushBaby Ltd, iWhite, Water Pik, Inc., SONIC Chic, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Philips, Procter & Gamble, and Kolibree. Further, the report outlines ad presents several aspects of these key players such as recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and financial performance.

