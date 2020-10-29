Competitive Scenario: Electric Toothbrush Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2027

Global electric toothbrush market is expected to generate a positive revenue during the forecast period. Soft bristle segment will become the most profitable. Rotational head segment will be the most beneficial. Adult will garner the highest revenue. North America will dominate the market. Leading players of the market are focusing on developing new strategies such as product innovation, partnership, collaboration, merger and acquisition to sustain the growth of the market.

Research Dive has recently published a report titled “Electric Toothbrush Market, by Bristle (Soft Bristles, Nano Bristles), Head Movement (Sonic/Side to side, Rotation/Oscillation), End Use (Adult, Children), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The global electric toothbrush market is estimated to generate a revenue of $4110 million at a CAGR of 5.90% during forecast period.

• Regional Analysis

North America will dominate the market with the highest revenue during the forecast period. North America region is predicted to grow due to the rise in the disposal income among the consumers, supportive government initiatives and the presence of the electric toothbrush manufacturers.

• Key Segments of the Industry

The report has divided the market based on bristle, head movement, and regional analysis.

– Soft bristle segment will be the most profitable because of its multiple benefits. The soft bristle electric toothbrush removes significant amount of plaque from the surfaces or the back of the teeth and it can reach at both the proximal surfaces of the tooth. The soft bristles of the toothbrush are not as harsh on the gum tissues and help in cleaning sensitive and inflammable areas.

– Rotational head segment will be the most beneficial in the coming years. The main attributor behind this growth is their superior plaque removal quality and the capacity to overcome gingivitis by making back and forth rotation motion to reach each and every tooth. The rotational head movement electric brush can make up to 8,000 strokes per minute which can clean the cavity causing issues without creating unwanted pressure on the teeth.

– Adult segment is predicted to garner the highest profit during the upcoming years. The increasing stress levels within the adults which have led to the adoption of their unhealthy lifestyle have resulted in their oral health issues. This is going to be the major growth attributor of the market segment.

• Market Dynamics

Oral diseases are considered to be the most non-communicable diseases across the globe, which affect the people throughout their lifetime causing discomfort, pain and disfigurement. With the rise in the oral diseases it is predicted that there will be a rise in the use of the electric toothbrush, which will boost to the market in the forecast period. In addition, increase in the disposal income will help in the increase of the adoption of electric toothbrush. The electric toothbrush is equipped with a variety of features which helps the consumers to keep a track of their oral issues.

The electric toothbrushes are equipped with battery, motor and some versions have in-built sensors, Bluetooth and many more features, which makes it too expensive as compared to the normal toothbrush.

• Key players of the market

The report also mentions the leading players of the global electric toothbrush market which include Colgate Palmolove, JSB Healthcare, Sonic Chic, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co., Ltd., Mornwell, Water Pik, Inc., Procter & Gamble., Philips N.V, Panasonic, and FOREO.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and recent strategic developments.

