Growth Outlook: Rodless Actuators Market Expand their Businesses with New Investments

The rodless actuators market is projected to perceive outstanding growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing technical developments and investments to integrate automation features in actuators are boosting the growth of the market. The rodless belt actuators type sub-segment and manufacturing sub-segment are expected to be at the forefront in the estimated period. The Asia Pacific market is projected to create rewarding opportunities in the coming years.

Research Dive has added a new report to its repository on the global rodless actuators market. As per the report, the market is anticipated to hit $92330 million by 2027, by growing with a CAGR of 8.50% from 2020 to 2027.

This report offers comprehensive insights on the present picture and future scope of the industry. The report is an expert-made research study, delivering meticulous market analysis and statistics for stakeholders, new entrants, investors, prevailing market players, shareholders, etc.

• Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The rising adoption of rodless actuators due to their compact size and longer stroke with single direction with a traditional cylinder is driving the growth of the global rodless actuator market. Furthermore, growing technical developments and surging investment to integrate automation features in actuators are hugely contributing to market growth. However, lower efficiency is carrying the load capacity is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The report segments the global rodless actuators market into type, end use, and region.

• Belt Type Rodless Actuators to Seize Maximum Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among type segment, the rodless belt actuators type sub-segment is anticipated to grab highest share of the market during the forecast period. This is mainly because belt type rodless actuators are mostly favored for long distant travels as they are an affordable option as compared to other types of rodless actuators.

• Manufacturing Segment to Observe Significant Growth in the Forecast Period

Among end use segment, the manufacturing sub-segment is expected to show magnificent growth during the forecast period. This growth is mostly because rodless actuators are greatly compatible with the novel and pioneering manufacturing technologies due to their multipurpose and reliable nature.

• Asia-Pacific Region to Pave the Way for Profitable Market Opportunities

The report evaluates the global rodless actuators market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness noteworthy growth and uncover numerous rewarding opportunities owing to growing inventions of several cutting-edge technologies at affordable prices, rising availability of inexpensive raw materials, and increasing adoption of robot and automation in end use industries in the region.

• Top Players in the Market:

The leading players listed in the report are Kollmorgen, HepcoMotion, ROLLON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Thomson Industries, Inc., Festo, Tolomatic Inc., LINAK, and others. The report delivers many industry-oriented strategies such as best tactical moves & advances, product/service line, business performance, and SWOT analysis of the leading players, active in the global market.

