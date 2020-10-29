Hoffenheim with caution in the crisis zone Belgium | Free press

TSG 1899 started with a Europa League victory and can now match KAA Gent. The Bundesliga team took the necessary precautionary measures while traveling to the crisis zone in Belgium.

Ghent (AP) – In Belgium, strongly shaken by the corona crisis, the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is tackling the next challenge on the international scene.

At KAA Gent, the Bundesliga team are aiming for a second victory in the second group match on Thursday (6:55 p.m. / DAZN) without spectators. The Kraichgauers have never won the European Cup away from home. In view of the circumstances of the pandemic, coach Sebastian Hoeneß does not want to complain. We aim to be as successful as possible. “

In terms of population, Belgium is one of the countries in the European Union hardest hit by the pandemic, along with the Czech Republic. The Hoffenheims want to implement the hygiene concept “very consistently” now, as Hoeneß said.

His team flew to Ghent on Wednesday as planned without striker Andrej Kramaric. The 2018 Croatian World Cup finalist – like his teammate Kasim Adams – has tested positive for the corona virus. Like Pavel Kaderabek, who has a family case, the two have been sent to quarantine. “Hopefully they will be released from quarantine in the next few days,” Hoeness said. We must then see “where they are after a two week break.” We will not chase them away. “

The opening 2-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade gave TSG the lead in Group L for the first time. Gent lost 1-0 to Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic. The 2015 Belgian champions scored four points in the preliminary round against VfL Wolfsburg last season. With the two ex-Heidenheimers Niklas Dorsch and Tim Kleindienst, the “Buffalos” have two Germans in their workforce.