Dodgers new MLB champion – Corona case at stake | Free press

Arlington (AP) – When the Los Angeles Dodgers were allowed to celebrate the Major League Baseball Championship again after 32 almost endless years, their star player Justin Turner was no longer on the field.

The 35-year-old discovered his corona test positive in Game 6 of the World Series in a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, was later substituted and briefly quarantined. Turner was absent from the first winning photos at Globe Field in Arlington, but then caused a scandal – it was the preliminary end of a memorable and never lived before season. This means that the third champion of one of the main US professional leagues has now been determined this year Corona.

It wasn’t until after the game and the end of the series, which the Dodgers won 4-2, that fans discovered the bizarre incident of Major League Baseball boss Rob Manfred. However, Turner then decided not to isolate himself and, despite his infection, celebrated long after the game with his teammates on the pitch. He was not wearing a mask, so the league opened investigations against the veteran on Wednesday. The charge: Turner violated agreed upon corona protocols and thus endangered his teammates.

In the meantime, he spoke on Twitter, but refrained from explaining: “I feel good, I have no symptoms. I just experienced all the emotions you can think of. I’m so proud of this team and incredibly excited for LA. “

For the Californian metropolis, despite the tense corona situation, the violent protests against police violence and racism and the forest fires, it has been a successful year, at least in sporting terms. In addition to the Dodgers, the Lakers also won the NBA title just over two weeks ago. The basketball players drove their championship in a so-called bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Means: spectators were not allowed.

It was different in Arlington, Texas. MLB was the first of the big American leagues to dare to determine their master in front of the fans. At least 11,000 spectators have been allowed. He was well received by players and managers. “It looks like 40,000 people are there. Any kind of volume and energy triggers something in the subconscious. It creates intensity. It was refreshing to be able to play in front of the fans, ”said Rays manager Kevin Cash. Even though he had the most miserable ending on his side, he was absorbing the emotions.

Unlike fans, however, he didn’t pull out his smartphone when Chris Taylor stepped back in the last move to throw the ball towards the batsman. The audience wanted to capture the possibly historic moment in pictures. Moments later, Taylor disappeared among his teammates.

At that point, there was no longer any trace of the iconic Dodgers face shields and the safety distance, although the infected gymnast had been on the field just before and the positive test result had leaked since a long time. The Dodgers had to do without champagne. They had finally overcome their last trauma after two defeats in the final in the past three years.

This time too, the nerves were strained. Once again, the Rays seemed to be able to prove their stand-up mentality. Young star Randy Arozarena built on his home run record in his rookie season and put Tampa Bay in the lead. It wasn’t until the seventh inning that Los Angeles turned the game around in minutes.

“This victory is for our fans. Thank you Los Angeles, thank you Dodgers fans everywhere. It has been 32 long years since we were last celebrated as masters. This trophy is for the biggest fans of Major League Baseball, ”said Dodgers owner Mark Walter, appreciating a touch of normalcy.