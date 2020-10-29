Researchers identify more than 2,600 organic compounds in Michigan meteorite

The US state of Michigan was surprised in January 2018 when a meteorite crossed the sky illuminating the entire region with its bright light. Thousands of people watched the event, which was recorded and reported around the world. Today, two years after the event, the Little Heavenly Rock is making headlines again, this time for a very different reason.

Researchers at the Field Museum in Chicago have published the results of studies carried out on the object, identifying the presence of more than 2,600 “intact” organic compounds. These compounds, formed by long chains of carbon atoms, are extremely sensitive to the conditions of planet Earth, and can be easily contaminated by Earth elements, thus losing their original characteristics.

The discovery of these compounds was only possible thanks to the way in which the recovery of the meteorite was carried out. The rock was obtained on the surface of the frozen Strawberry Lake near the city of Hamburg, less than 48 hours after it fell, which prevented water and other weather conditions from affecting its composition. In honor of the place where it was found, the object was named the Hamburg meteorite.

The rock is quite special, as it is an H4 type chondrite, a type that only makes up 4% of the meteorites saved. H4 chondrites are special because they are bombarded with heat after detaching from their meteors, thus retaining many of their original components visibly.

Hailing from the time when the solar system was still forming, Hamburg and its 2,600 compounds reinforce the theory that meteors were essential in the formation of the early Earth, bringing elements that our planet did not have until then, such as the water.

“Although there are certain meteorites, such as carbonaceous chondrites, which are a thousand times richer in organic matter, the fact that this common chondrite meteorite is rich in these compounds supports the hypothesis that meteorites played an important role in the supply of these substances to the early Earth. Said Phillip Heck, healed by the Field Museum and lead author of the study.

The researcher concludes by saying that, despite the rapid recovery of Hamburg, there was still contamination of the land. According to him, the only way to obtain material completely free of external agents is to take samples directly from asteroids, which NASA, via its OSIRIS-REx mission, and the Japanese space agency JAXA, via its Mission Hayabusa2, have been made.