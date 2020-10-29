Barcelona win at Juve – wins for Chelsea and PSG | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Turin have lost the Champions League’s best game to FC Barcelona.

The Italian football champions lost 2-0 (0-1) to the Catalans on Wednesday night and suffered their first defeat on Matchday 2, while Lionel Messi & Co. is unbeaten at the top of the Group G table. Barça goals scored Ousmane Dembelé (14th minute) and Lionel Messi (penalty 90./foul). The home side had three bad luck when three goals from Alvaro Morata went unrecognized due to an offside position. In the other group game, Dynamo Kiev and Ferencváros Budapest parted ways 2-2 (2-0).

Ronaldo was not on the team after his coronavirus infection. Obviously, the hoped-for negative outcome did not materialize, even when Ronaldo announced on Instagram on Wednesday: “I feel great and healthy. Forze Juve! Under that post, Ronaldo posted another comment, according to media reports, which also documented this with corresponding screenshots, in which he described the so-called PCR tests as “bullshit.” The 35-year-old Portuguese, who has 241 million Instagram followers, reportedly deleted the entry later. Shortly before the game, he then posted a video of himself jogging on the treadmill, laughing and relaxed, crossing his fingers for his team. But it didn’t bring luck.

According to the Corona regulations of the European Football Union, the player must submit a negative test at least 24 hours before kick-off in order to be used. Ronaldo was diagnosed with a corona infection on October 13 while staying with the national team. Since then, the star striker has been in isolation and has already missed two league matches and the first in the premier class far from Kiev (2-0).

German national team Timo Werner, Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz celebrated their first victory with Chelsea. With the duo in the starting eleven, the English Premier League club clearly won 4-0 (1-0) at FK Krasnodar on Wednesday night. Callum Hudson-Odoi (37th minute) gave the guests the advantage before Werner scored his first premier league goal for his new club with a penalty (76th). Hakim Ziyech (79th) and ex-Dortmund Christian Pulisic (90th) also met. With four points, the Londoners took the lead in Group E, in which Second Sevilla FC beat Stade Rennes 1-0 (0-0). Germany international Antonio Rüdiger received praise from Chelsea coach Frank Lampard: “I was very happy with him.”

Last year’s finalist Paris Saint-Germain were able to avoid a complete false start. The star set of coach Thomas Tuchel won 2-0 (0-0) at Basaksehir Istanbul thanks to a double from Moise Kean (64th / 79th). In the lackluster success, PSG star Neymar had to be replaced in the 26th minute. After trying to continue playing with a bandaged thigh, he had to leave the pitch due to adductor problems. Neymar is due to be examined on Thursday. “I hope it’s not too bad. We will have to wait for the MRI scans, ”Tuchel said. For Paris, it was the first Group H victory of the Leipzig preliminary round after the opening 1: 2 loss to Manchester United, where Manchester are leaders after the 5: 0 (1: 0) against RB Leipzig.

In Dortmund’s Group F, Club Brugge and Lazio Rome split 1: 1 (1: 1). Lazio are group winners ahead of Brugge and BVB, who won 2-0 (0-0) at Zenit St. Petersburg.