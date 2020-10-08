Record-breaking actor Carlos Fonte Boa is the victim of an armed robbery in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil Teams

Subscribe to our newsletter

SÃO PAULO, SP – Actor and playwright Carlos Fonte Boa, 41, took to social media Tuesday evening (6) to say he was the victim of an armed robbery in Rio de Janeiro. He, who will be in “Genesis”, the next Record novel, said the bandits have taken their valuable belongings.

“Five heavily armed bandits threatened my life and stole my motorcycle, cell phone and wallet,” the actor wrote in the post. According to him, due to the tracking technology of his smartphone, the bandits were in the community of Vila Brasília, a neighborhood in the municipality of Volta Redonda.

“Any information on the location of my motorcycle or the delivery of it will be rewarded with a considerable amount paid directly by me,” said the artist, who asked for help from netizens.

As Folha de S.Paulo columnist Cristina Padiglione has informed, Record intends to start 2021 with enough material to launch “Genesis”, its next biblical novel, still in the first quarter. For now, however, the priority of recordings continues with “Amor Sem Igual”, which will return to the air with unreleased scenes from November.

“Gênesis” will be the first soap opera by Carlos Fonte Boa at the station. Until last year, the actor was at Globo, where he worked on “Summer 90”, “Orphans of the Earth”, “Malhação – Vidas Brasileiras” and even “A Força do Querer”, currently airing at prime time.

Solicited by the report, the advice that takes care of the actor has not yet come forward at the time of this publication.