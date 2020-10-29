Official Insta360 One X2 with front touchscreen, IPX8 certification and more

As announced on the 20th, Insta360 today announced its latest action camera, the Insta360 One X2. The device arrives to succeed the original One X, launched in 2018. Despite maintaining the format of the previous version, the Insta360 One X2 brings a series of important improvements, which should make the device easier to use. and more versatile.

Tech Sep 26

Tech October 26

The Insta360 One X2 has a rectangular shape, equipped with a touch screen and two ultra-wide lenses on each side to be able to capture 360 ​​° videos and photos, in addition to a MicroSD card port up to 1TB, USB-C port, removable 1.630mAh battery compartment and grooves that promise to offer better grip when handling, while providing a feeling of greater resistance.





Unlike the previous generation, the One X2 is IPX8 certified, making it possible to record underwater at depths of up to 10 meters. In this case, however, the captures are limited to a single lens, making the device a true action camera. According to Insta360, this limitation is due to the difficulty of connecting the vision of the two cameras via algorithms in the face of distortions caused by water.

There are four main capture modes here: 360, which, as the name suggests, performs 360 ° recordings up to 5.7K at 30FPS; Steady Cam, which offers traditional open-angle capture with an emphasis on stabilization, reaching 2560×1440 pixels at 50FPS; InstaPano, which captures panoramic photos in a convenient and fast way; and MutiView, aimed at vloggers, keeping the user’s frame and capturing two video streams simultaneously.

The camera also has two other modes for special situations, with PureShot dedicated to capturing photos in low light scenarios and AquaVision for underwater photos, automatically performing color correction. Other highlights include RAW capture, support for H.264 and H.265 codecs, connectivity via Bluetooth 4.2 (LE) and Wi-Fi 5 al[intheappforsmartphonesequipsbettercontroloffunctionality[emdeappparasmartphonesquepermitemelhorcontroledasfuncionalidades[dansl’applicationpoursmartphonesquipermetunmeilleurcontrôledesfonctionnalités[emdeappparasmartphonesquepermitemelhorcontroledasfuncionalidades

The Insta360 One X2 is now available for purchase through Amazon, Adorama, and the official Insta360 website. The camera can be purchased on its own or in complete kits with accessories, starting at US $ 429.99 (~ R $ 2,471).