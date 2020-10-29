“Schitts Creek”: There is already a premiere date for Comedy of the Year on Portuguese TV

The six seasons of the series which won the Emmy Awards this year will then be broadcast on TVCine.

This is one of the highlights of November.

We already knew that it was coming to Portugal, more precisely on TVCine, but it is only now that the official launch date of “Schitt´s Creek” has finally arrived. Starting November 19, at 10:10 p.m., you’ll be able to see the first episode of the series that won the Emmy for Best Comedy of the Year. All six seasons will air at the same time every Thursday.

Created, written and performed by Eugene and Daniel Levy, father and son, the series tells the story of a family outside of their natural habitat and how they face their new reality. They are the Roses, formerly the tycoons of a video store chain. The family ends up losing their entire fortune after one of their partners commits a millionaire financial fraud.

With most of his property seized, the only option left for Patriarch Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) is to move with his wife and two children to the small town of Schitt’s Creek, which had been bought for a millionaire’s coin. the son. The problem is that the city lives up to its name and is a real end of the world, which leaves bankrupts in despair.

Moira (Catherine O’Hara, home alone), the wife, is a former soap opera actress and does her best to maintain the glamor of the past – even when she lives in a roadside motel. The two heirs, on the other hand, the pansexual David (Daniel Levy) and the spoiled Alexis (Annie Murphy), think only of finding a way to escape.

