Sancho and Haaland meet: BVB struggled to defeat Zenit | Free press

Dortmund (dpa) – The two young winners of the match hugged each other, smiling, their coach Lucien Favre took a deep breath. With a lot of patience, but little brilliance, Borussia Dortmund has so far allayed concerns of an early exit to the Champions League.

In the difficult 2-0 (0-0) against an extremely defensive Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Jadon Sancho (79./ Penalty for foul) and Erling Haaland (90. + 2) succeeded late. In the sad first home game in the long history of the BVB European Cup, Dortmund were spared another disappointment after the false start in Rome (1: 3).

“We often had the ball and had to play fast,” Haaland said on pay TV channel Sky. “We knew the opportunity arose. Ultimately, there are three important points. “Favre compared the guest defense with“ two buses in front of the door, it was very, very difficult. ”Sporting director Michael Zorc said:“ We are satisfied because we more than deserved to win the game. With another success on Wednesday at Club Brugge (4 points), BVB (3) are said to be back on target.In the side match, Dortmund’s next opponent and table leader Lazio Rome parted 1: 1.

The dramatic increase in the number of corona had only allowed the Dortmunders to do without fans on Wednesday morning. BVB could have used any medium. “There was pressure on the boiler,” Zorc said. As a result, BVB started against some very intelligent guests who had also lost their first game (1: 2 to Brugge).

With a back four like in the derby victory over Schalke and captain Marco Reus in the starting XI, Dortmund attempted to get behind the Russian two-time winner’s defense with quick passes, which was low and didn’t count initially. than on muscular striker Artjom Dzjuba. Giovanni Reyna gave Dortmund’s first warning shot from the edge of the penalty area (15th) – but there were too few until well into the second half.

Haaland had a lot of trouble in the guests’ penalty area with the seven to eight professionals withdrawn from Zenit, who clearly obstructed the BVB combination game in the decisive areas. The 20-year-old didn’t get his first shot until the 42nd minute, but his deep left-footed shot narrowly missed the mark.

Behind Haaland, Reus, Reyna and Sancho have toured a lot. “Fold faster,” Favre called from the sideline. Without speed, attentive defense guests could hardly be approached. Zenit goalkeeper Michail Kerschakow pushed back the goal with a free kick from Reus (26th), and the goalkeeper was there from the second attempt by the BVB captain out of play (39th).

The Russian master only did the bare minimum on the offensive. The clash between BVB goalkeeper Roman Bürki, again privileged over Marwin Hitz, with Sebastián Driussi in the first half was the most striking action of the team of coach Sergej Semak (35th). The first corner for Zenit came in the 76th minute.

Dortmund continued to dominate the game in the second half, but BVB continued to look too slow in front of the opposing goal. Dortmund’s many passes were often predictable for guests. Favre reacted after a little over an hour and brought Thorgan Hazard into the pouring rain, which made its comeback after surviving a torn muscle fibers (67th). The Belgian did well with a first shot on goal (69th). Referee Björn Kuipers’ whistle – highlighted by Hazard – helped BVB immensely. Sancho has truly transformed. Haaland made the final decision.