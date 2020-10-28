Focus on the players! ASUS introduces new ROG Zephyrus G14 and Duo 15 laptops in Brazil

At the same event that formalized the arrival of the ROG Phone 3 gaming cell phone on the national market, ASUS also announced two new laptops for Brazilian gamers: the ROG Zephyrus G14 and the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15.

Both stand out with their powerful processor, video card and memory configurations to run today’s most demanding games. TudoCelular followed the presentation to detail the news. Discover the highlights:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Considered by the brand to be the most powerful 14-inch laptop in the world, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is equipped with an AniMe Matrix display, which displays 1215 mini-LEDs, with a range of customization.

Its screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in order to offer more fluidity in the images. In addition, it has more than 10 hours of battery life and four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.





In the technical specifications, it offers an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, 6 GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) and charges through the USB-C port.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is distinguished by the presence of two screens. The 15.6-inch flagship offers a 300Hz refresh rate, Full HD resolution, and 100% sRGB colors. The secondary – with ROG ScreenPad Plus – is a touchscreen and has 14.1 inches.

Its construction allows the additional panel to be raised, with AAS Plus technology, to increase the air flow by up to 30% – in order to avoid overheating of the machine. NVIDIA G-SYNC is still supported.





Internal configurations consist of a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GDDR6 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD.

Charging here is also via the USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3, while the 90Wh battery promises hours of work and entertainment on the go.

Rates and availability

Both laptops can now be purchased in Brazil, through the official ASUS online store, or from partner resellers. The ROG Zephyrus G14 can be found at a cost of R $ 26,971.90 – or R $ 24,299 in cash. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is available for a suggested price of R $ 48,949.90 – or R $ 44,099 in cash.

What do you think of the new ASUS gaming laptops for the Brazilian market? Report to us in the space below!