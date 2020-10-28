IPhone 12 Mini gets its first hands-on video with compact design details

The iPhone 12 family was announced on the last 13 and consists of 4 devices: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the first iPhone 12 Mini. The Standard and Pro variants hit the market last Friday (23), while the Pro Max and Mini models will only be available from November.

Apple October 28

Apple October 28

A rarity in the smartphone market today, the iPhone 12 Mini is one of the more compact devices on sale, but it hasn’t yet been possible to have a true reference to its size, at least not yet. . For George Buhnici, a Romanian YouTuber, just posted a full hands-on video of the device, offering a detailed comparison with other members of the line.

George not only shows the technology used in the cameras, which is identical to that of the traditional iPhone 12, but also the adaptations necessary for iOS 14 to function properly in the compact display. Overall, the iPhone 12 Mini is completely similar to the big brothers, offering only a reduced battery, with a modest 2,227mAh, and a smaller screen size, at just 5.4 inches.

The video has already been taken down, but the 9to5Mac website was able to save it and you can follow the entire recording through this link. It is worth noting that the production is in Romanian and does not have subtitles, although it is already possible to get an idea of ​​the size and capabilities of Apple’s small cell phone. Either way, given that the iPhone 12 Mini will be on pre-sale on the 6th, it should be released soon.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.