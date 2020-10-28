Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 to try, is it taking over?

Windows 10 October 2020 update is now available. It’s not as big of an update as the May 2020 update, but we have some interesting “little” new features. Some are related to Microsoft Edge.

This application has been the focus of Microsoft concerns for several months. The introduction of the Chromium engine enabled the browser to regain market share. It is now the second most used browser on PC (Windows 10).

His presence in this environment has even become mandatory. Redmond has decided to offer it as the default browser. Success is also related to compatibility with different environments. It’s available on Windows 7, 8, 10, or even macOS and Linux.

Many improvements have been suggested in the past few weeks. In relation to these “effervescent tablets,” Microsofty stated

“We have seen phenomenal growth since its launch in January and are pleased to have it included in this update (October 2020 update). If you haven’t tried the new Microsoft Edge yet, give it a try as we’ve created a better browser with better performance and more privacy. “”

Microsot Edge and Windows 10 October 2020 update

The version that comes with the October 2020 update benefits from two important new features.

The first is support for the Alt + Tab key combination. On the Windows 10 desktop, you can quickly switch from one launched application to another. Active browser tabs are now also supported. This feature is useful because you can quickly switch from one tab to another.

The second new feature concerns the ability to pin websites to the system tray. If there is a website in the system tray with the October 2020 update, simply hovering the mouse pointer over the icon will display all open tabs.

All of this helps Microsoft make Edge easy to use and convenient. It also integrates better and better with the Windows 10 environment until it becomes an important part of the operating system.

