Xbox Series X: Microsoft joins the fun and launches a refrigerator with a console look in the trailer

The Xbox Series X made its specs and visuals known a few months ago. The differentiated design of the console, which really takes the form of a box, has given rise to a lot of jokes on the internet, and now we have one from Microsoft, which has released a trailer for a refrigerator, the one some of the funniest comparisons people have made regarding the look of the Xbox series. X.

Check out the trailer:

As you can see above, the game was taken seriously by the Xbox team, which also included several references to games in the food stored in the fridge. Can you identify them all? Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is more than a face, isn’t it?

Okay, speaking of the dimensions of the fridge, we have a six foot device that weighs over 400kg that unfortunately won’t be sold, but there’s still hope that a crazy YouTuber will embrace the idea. and customize a fridge to have the same look and green lighting that is more Halloween as a bonus.