AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; sales reach $ 2.8 billion

AMD was the main topic of the day’s headlines. The tech giant today unveiled its Radeon RX 6000 family of GPUs, which should force Nvidia to seek a suitable answer, in addition to confirming the purchase of Xilinx, thus expanding its performance in the Data Center, Intelligence Artificial, Computing in Cloud and Edge Computing.

Now, to close the package, AMD has released its Q3 2020 financial results, demonstrating that its efforts are worth it. According to the report, the company’s annual revenue increased 56%, with annual gross margin reaching a gain of 58%. The manufacturer’s quarterly revenue is also impressive, reaching as much as US $ 2.8 billion, an increase of 45% from the previous quarter.

“Our business accelerated in the third quarter as demand for our PC products, games and data centers led us to achieve record quarterly sales[.] We report our fourth consecutive quarter with annual revenue growth exceeding 25%, demonstrating our strong appeal to consumers. We are well positioned to continue to generate the best growth in the market as we expand our portfolio of leading products with the launch of our next generation of Ryzen, Radeon and Epyc processors, ”said Lisa Su, CEO of AMD.

The significant sale of Ryzen and Radeon chips was one of the main factors behind the impressive numbers announced by AMD, which has already been proven by previous research, with the computer and graphics segment alone achieving quarterly revenue of $ 1.67 billion.

The encouraging results should be even better in the next reports. With the Ryzen 5000 line, Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, and next-gen consoles, AMD is set to gain a prominent place in the market, making life for rivals Intel and Nvidia quite difficult.