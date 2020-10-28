RB Leipzig lose to Man United at Old Trafford | Free press

Manchester (AP) – RB Leipzig have been unable to stop Manchester United’s nearly two-decade dominance at Old Trafford against German sides.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team fell with the English record champions 5-0 (0-1) on Wednesday night and had to relinquish the championship lead in premier group H with the first loss in competition of the season. After their first victory against Basaksehir, RB are now tied on points with Paris Saint-Germain. The French had already won 2-0 in Istanbul. The last German victory at the historic site of Manchester was won by FC Bayern Munich in 2000/2001 (1-0).

“It’s hard to find words when you’ve lost 5-0,” said Emil Forsberg, who went straight to analysis after the biggest away loss in the premier class: “We got off to a good start. in the match the match with the ball was the first. Half-time is good, but in the last third better solutions have to be found. We also didn’t put enough pressure on their defense in the pits . “

Devils are different. Mason Greenwood (21st minute), the youngest player on the pitch at 19, shot the Red Devils past the ghost setting at Old Trafford, ahead of Rashford with a three-pack (73./78./90.+2 ) and Anthony Martial achieved the first home victory of the perfect season with a penalty (87th). Prior to that, there had been a 1: 3 against Crystal Palace in the Premiere League, a crushing 1: 6 debacle against Tottenham Hotspur and a 0: 0 against Chelsea.

Nagelsmann, who stood out on the sidelines with a gray checked jacket, initially left the recently slightly beaten Marcel Sabitzer and Tyler Adams on the bench. In the triple chain of central defense, the French Ibrahima Konaté was preferred to Willi Orban. Man United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprised with Paul Pogba on the left and with Donny van de Beek in midfield and surprisingly did without Rashford in the starting lineup. For this, he bet on Greenwood, which paid off immediately.

The striker fled from Dayot Upamecano on half-time on the left after a pass from Pogba in a suspicious position and pushed RB goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi for the head (21st). Despite cross-checking by the video referees, the shot was not called out. It was a wake-up call for the Saxons: first Christopher Nkunku (21st) tested United goalkeeper David de Gea, then Kevin Kampl (24th) got stuck with his shot in defense. RB tried hard, but couldn’t playfully set accents against running hosts.

After the changeover RB increased the pace, played the balls more directly and thus had more freedom in the changeover situations. Most of the time, however, the end of the line was at the edge of the penalty area. Man United have remained very present in the duels and have played more specifically on the offensive. After a good hour Nagelsmann brought in first Captain Sabitzer, then the Norwegian Alexander Soerloth – Solskjaer alongside Rashford.

The equalizer for RB stopped de Gea in the 65th minute with a brilliant save after a Konaté header from close range. On the other hand, Gulacsi (71st) was there after a free kick against Anthony Martial who jumped. Then the show of substitute Rashford began, which turned three times colder than ice. “We showed a great team performance. We moved very well without the ball, all the boys on the bench were there today, ”said the three-time scorer.