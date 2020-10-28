Cell phone player! ASUS Announces ROG Phone 3 in Brazil; check the price

During an online event organized on the night of Wednesday (28), ASUS made official the arrival of the ROG Phone 3 in Brazil. The cell phone – launched in July of this year outside the country – is the second in the company’s gamer lineup to hit the domestic market.

The smartphone also comes with a series of optional accessories to provide more experiences for gamers. TudoCelular followed the presentation of ASUS ROG Phone 3 and gives the following details:

Screen, visual and multimedia

The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that supports HDR10 + and 10-bit color depth, to ensure fidelity when playing a video, for example.

The refresh rate here is 144 Hz, which brings more fluidity to the images, in addition to a response time of 1 ms. ASUS has also inserted low latency with a frequency of 270Hz for touch response and 25ms of touch latency.

The front part continues with a visual without notch and designed to be used in landscape mode – horizontally -, since this is the format used by most games for mobile devices.

ROG Phone 3 also has two front dual speakers for directional sound, as well as four additional noise-canceling microphones. The rear has little change from its predecessor, emphasizing the presence of an additional camera throughout.

The smartphone player is also equipped with ultrasonic triggers that offer three new ways to click, press and slide.

Hardware and cameras

In its internal configurations, ASUS has added the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset – with 5G support – and the Adreno 650 GPU, which promise to deliver up to 10% more performance. The memories have technologies that allow more speed: up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It also has a 6000mAh battery and two USB-C ports: a primary one compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 and a secondary side with support for Quick Charge 4.0. The latter allows the user to reach the upper and lower regions of the device without having to adjust their hands on the cable.

For photos, the set consists of three rear cameras of 64 MP (Quad Bayer technology of 16 MP) + 13 MP (ultra-wide) + 5 MP (macro) and a front of 24 MP.

Technical specifications

6.59-inch screen with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and Full HD + (2340 x 1080p) resolution HDR10 + AMOLED technology panel with 144Hz refresh rate and sample rate 270 Hz 113% DCI color gamut coverage- Delta E Snapdragon 865 Plus P3 platform with 8-core 5G processor clocked up to 3.1 GHz Adreno 650 12 GB GPU and 16 GB of 128 GB, 256 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of storage UFS 3.1 Front camera with 24 MP Quad Bayer technology Three rear cameras: Sony IMX686 64 MP main sensor (16 MP Quad Bayer technology) 13 MP sensor with 11 mm equivalent wide-angle lens 5 MP sensor with macro lens 6000 battery mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 support Dual-SIM 30W connectivity with 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G via nano-SIM chip Main USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0 Custom 48 pin Type-C port with Quick Charge 4.0 Android 10 with interface ROG UI Dimensions 171 x 78 x 9.85 mm Weight 240 gr mrs

Accessories

To maintain the level of the ROG Phone range, the new smartphone player also has personalized accessories to give additional functions to the device. In total, there are eight different, sold separately. Check-out:

AeroActive Cooler 3: cools the surface temperature of the ROG Kunai 3 smartphone up to 4 °: gamepad that offers physical controls in any game TwinView Dock 3: adds a secondary screen to the smartphone to provide more detail in the games Mobile Desktop Dock 2: allows you to connect smartphone to monitors and accessories The professional docking station: an extension of the old docking station with even more connectivity options ROG Clip: adjustable arm to attach the smartphone to an Xbox, PS4 or Stadia controller Neon Case: stylized protective cover Lighting Armor Case: protective cover with RGB LED lights

Price and availability

The ROG Phone 3 has already started selling in the Brazilian market from this Wednesday 28, in the official ASUS online store and at partner retailers KaBuM !, Amazon and Fast Shop. The new ASUS gaming phone can be bought for R $ 6,499 – or R $ 5,849 in cash.

So, did you like the arrival of ASUS ROG Phone 3 in Brazil? Tell us your opinion in the comments box.

