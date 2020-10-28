007: MGM Denies Apple’s $ 400 Million Offer for “No Time to Die” Rights

The disputes over the exhibition rights of “007 – No Time to Die”, are more and more fierce. Today, the Hollywood Reporter website said that MGM, who is the film’s producer, has offered Apple and Netflix between $ 650 million and $ 700 million to display the premiere. The two appealed, but Apple made a $ 400 million counter-offer, which was rejected by MGM.

Considering that such a mega-production typically costs at least US $ 250 million without factoring in the extra marketing and other expenses, MGM declined the offer, after all, in period of a few firsts, a 007 franchise. has great potential to have a box office of over $ 1 billion, which is really not close to the amount offered by Apple.

Another important point is that the pandemic has made marketing much more expensive, which has now become virtually digital, so if MGM sold the broadcast rights it could end up with a loss for the cost generated.

It should be remembered that Operation Skyfall surpassed US $ 1 billion in tickets as Specter came close, so “No Time to Die” has fantastic potential to get such services like Netflix and Apple TV Plus off the ground. , as they add more and more users.

The premiere of “No Time To Die” is scheduled for April 2021. When, according to analysts’ expectations, the pandemic should be better under control and theaters should be a little fuller, which is one of the high hopes from MGM, which has 007 as one of its last great cinema cards.

It’s also worth remembering that Nokia is promoting the film with the launch of Nokia 8.3, which was announced at the end of September.