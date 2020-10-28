[Tribune] Let’s defend freedom together

In an “Open Letter to Our Fellow Citizens” initiated by Charlie Hebdo, most of the French media are calling for the defense of freedom of expression. We participate in this call.

At the initiative of Charlie Hebdo’s publishing director, Riss, about 100 French media outlets, including Les Inrockuptibles, signed this “open letter to our fellow citizens” as part of the trial against the 2015 massacre of the editorial staff and the new threats posed by the weekly.

Open letter to our fellow citizens

It has never happened that the media, which often defend divergent points of view and whose manifesto is not the usual form of expression, jointly decide to solemnize their audience and fellow citizens.

When we do so, it is because we thought it crucial to make you aware of one of the most fundamental values ​​of our democracy: your freedom of expression.

Today, in 2020, some of you will face death threats on social media if you express special opinions. Media are openly targeted by international terrorist organizations. States are putting pressure on French journalists who are “guilty” of publishing critical articles.

The violence of words gradually turned into physical violence.

In our country, women and men have been murdered by fanatics in the past five years, because of their origin or their opinion. Journalists and cartoonists have been executed to stop free writing and drawing.

“No one should be concerned about their opinions, even religious ones, provided their manifestation does not disturb public order established by law,” proclaims Article 10 of the Declaration of Human and Citizen’s Rights of 1789, included in our constitution. This article is immediately supplemented by the following: “The free communication of thoughts and opinions is one of the most precious human rights; every citizen can therefore speak, write and print freely, except to answer for the abuse of this freedom in the cases determined by law. “

Yet the whole legal structure that has been developed over more than two centuries to protect your freedom of speech is under attack as never before for seventy-five years. And this time by new totalitarian ideologies, which sometimes claim to be inspired by religious texts.

Of course, we expect the government to deploy the necessary police resources to ensure the defense of these freedoms and to vigorously condemn those states that violate the treaties guaranteeing your rights. But we fear that the legitimate fear of death will spread its grip and inexorably choke the last of free spirits.

What then remains of what the authors of the Declaration of Human and Citizen’s Rights of 1789 dreamed of? These freedoms are so natural to us that we sometimes forget the privilege and comfort they provide to each of us. They are like the air we breathe and this air is getting scarce. To be worthy of our ancestors who tore them apart and what they passed on to us, we must resolve not to give in to these deadly ideologies.

The laws of our country provide a framework for each of you through which you can speak, write and draw like few other places in the world. It’s up to you to get your hands on it. Yes, you have the right to voice your opinion and criticize that of others, be it political, philosophical or religious, as long as it is within legal limits. Here, in solidarity with Charlie Hebdo, who paid for his freedom with the blood of his associates, let us remind you that in France the crime of blasphemy does not exist. Some of us are believers and can understandably be shocked by blasphemy. However, they unconditionally associate themselves with our approach. Because by defending freedom to blasphemy, we are not defending blasphemy, but freedom.

We need you. Of your mobilization. From the wall of your conscience. The enemies of freedom must understand that we are all their steadfast opponents together, regardless of our disagreements or beliefs. Citizens, local elected officials, political leaders, journalists, activists of all parties and all associations, more than ever in these uncertain times, we must join forces to dispel fear and let our indestructible love for freedom prevail.

# Defend Freedom

Submitters:

20 Minutes, Actu.fr, Alliance of the General Information Press, Alternatives Economiques, Arte France, BFMTV, Canal +, Causeur, CB News, Press Center, Challenges, Charlie Hebdo, Cnews, Courrier International, Elle, Europe1, France Médias Wereld, France Télévisions, Gala, GQ, Konbini News, L’Alsace, L’Angérien Libre, L’Avenir de l’Avenir de l’Artois, L’Echo de l’Ouest, L’Echo de la Lys, L’Equipe, L Essor Savoyard, L’Est-Eclair, L’Est Républicain, L’Express, L’Hebdo de Charente-Maritime, L’Humanité, L’Humanité Sunday, The Indicator of Flanders, The New Corsican Informant, The Obs, L Opinion, L’Union, La Charente Libre, La Croix, La Dépêche du Midi, La Marseillaise, La Nouvelle République, La Renaissance du Loir-et-Cher, La Renaissance Lochoise, La Savoie, La Semaine dans le Boulonnais, La Tribune , La Tribune Républicaine, La Vie, La Vie Corrézienne, La Voix du Nord, Le Bien public, Le Canard Enchaîné, Le Courrier français, Le Courrier de Gironde, Le Courrier de Guadeloupe, Le Courrier d e l’Ouest, Le Courrier Picard, Le Dauphiné libéré, Le Figaro, Le Figaro Magazine, Le HuffPost, Le Journal d’Ici, Le Journal des Flandres, Le Journal du Dimanche, Le Journal du Médoc, Le Journal de Montreuil, Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire, Le Maine Libre, Le Messager, Le Monde, Le Parisien / Today in France, Le Parisien Week-end, Le Pays Gessien, Le Phare Dunkerquois, Le Point, Le Progrès, Le Républicain Lorrain, Le Réveil de Berck, Le Semeur hebdo, Le Télégramme, The latest news from Alsace, Les Echos, Les Echos du Touquet, Les Inrockuptibles, LCI, Liberation, Liberation Champagne, M6, Madame Figaro, Marianne, Marie Claire, Mediapart, Midi Libre , Monaco Matin, Nice Matin, Nord Eclair, Nord Littoral, NRJ Group, Ouest France, Paris Match, Paris Normandie, Play Bac Presse, Presse Océan, Radio Classique, Radio France, RMC, RTL, Society, Stratégies, Sud Ouest, Sud Radio, Editor’s Syndicate of the Magazine Press, TF1, Télérama, Current Values, Vanity Fair, Var Matin, Vosges Matin .