Moto G9 Play: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 7 a.m.

The Moto G9 Play was announced by Motorola on Brazilian soil in mid-September, and the time has come to take a deeper look at whether the company has really made any good improvements over the Moto G8 Play, which had the one of its most important battery life. strong even with “only” 4,000mAh common.

The big changes Motorola has made are in screen size (from 6.2 to 6.5 inches) and tech specs, leaving MediaTek’s powerful Helio P70M and entering Qualcomm’s balanced Snapdragon 662. RAM and storage capacity doubled and the battery increased to 5000mAh.

In our official battery test, we ran several popular apps, games, and services in timed cycles until the battery was completely depleted, with standby time between cycles to monitor consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome; 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice; 4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls; 2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

So what do you think of the autonomy of the Moto G9 Play? Do you think it threatens the Moto G7 Power record? Set the alarm clock for 7 a.m. this Thursday, October 29 and follow everything with us in real time to find out!