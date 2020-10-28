Culture: Roselyne Bachelot gets an unprecedented rise for her ministry

Roselyne Bachelot at the Deauville festival on September 4, 2020 (Lou Benoist / AFP)

29/09/20 13:16 pm

The 2021 budget of the Ministry of Culture will increase by 4.8% compared to 2020.

It’s a remarkable win for Roselyne Bachelot. The Minister of Culture received an unprecedented increase in her budget for 2021 of 167 million euros, an increase of 4.8% compared to 2020. In total she will receive 3.82 billion euros for helping culture, a sector that is tough. hit by the Covid-19 crisis. In comparison, his predecessor Franck Riester had been granted a reprieve of 73 million euros (+ 2%), Le Monde recalls.

“A very exceptional budget”

“This is a fairly exceptional budget in terms of size,” welcomed Ms. Bachelot during the presentation of the appropriations allocated to her ministry on September 28. We must believe that the mobilization of actors in the cultural world, who were concerned about the government’s initial silence on them, has paid off. So Ms Bachelot said she was determined to act “promptly, decisively and effectively”.

“All fields of ministry” hit

There is enough, because in a report of July 6, the ministry estimated the decline in the sector’s turnover by 25% for the year 2020. On the distribution of this increase, Roselyne Bachelot indicates that it will affect “all fields. of ministry “. This increase is in addition to the 2 billion euros already benefiting the sector as part of the recovery plan for 2021 and 2022. “If you add emergency measures for cinemas, theaters, the press … we will deliver a total of 1 in 2021 alone. 25 billion euros more for culture ”, says rue de Valois, quoted by Le Monde.

