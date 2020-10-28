Android TV Data Saver Comes to Play Store to Help Save Data on Smart TVs

Present in most smart TVs sold on the market today, Android TV has gained an interesting new tool that promises to help those with more limited data packages and slower connections, by adjusting consumption to the needs of each user.

Called Android TV Data Saver, the app is now available on the Google Play Store and its original purpose is to save data while consuming streaming on TVs with the Google operating system, covering not only videos but also music, games and more.

One point that is nevertheless worth mentioning is that, when enabling data backup, the quality of the consumed content will automatically be adjusted to consume less data, which therefore means that there may be a decrease in the quality of delivery of the content in question.

As can be seen in the images below, the application also offers the possibility to understand the savings made, showing both on the reading screen and in the auxiliary menu of the system, indicating how much has been saved the day on television.

According to the information displayed in the official Google store, the version identified as 1.0.332363883_release is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or higher, which means that it may be compatible with devices sold in the country.

Those interested in installing the new app will be able to do so via the map below, benefiting from remote installation via a browser, or by searching the TV store directly for the app in question.