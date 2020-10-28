Why Chief Taku Sekine’s death is a wake-up call

Japanese chef Taku Sekine has just passed away at the age of 39. His wife announced in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, that he had ended her life after rumors of sexual assault.

“I prefer to eat than to cook. It is my first passion. Happiness is eaten.” These words, uttered by Japanese chef Taku Sekine in 2017, questioned the multiple and traveling origins of his passion.

On Tuesday, September 29, his family announced his suicide at the age of 39, after a summer of rumors of sexual assault allegations against him. Trained in a restaurant in Japan’s Ducasse galaxy and then at the Plaza Athénée in Paris, Sekine had visited the kitchens of Hélène Darroze and Frédéric Duca before becoming one of the leading Parisian addresses of the last ten under his name in 2014 opened. year, Dersou, refined and inventive monument where he crossed French techniques, Asian and Italian inspirations, experiments between dishes and cocktails. His weekend comfort food menu was unforgettable. Since 2018, Taku Sekine had also (with Florent Ciccoli) opened Cheval d’Or, still in Paris, where he focused on a state-of-the-art version of Chinese cuisine, Hong Kong and more broadly from his home continent. While he was in containment, his nifty Instagram-posted recipes had given him additional exposure.

A failed Mediapart investigation

His tragic death shocks an environment that has never ceased since the disastrous announcement to mourn the irreparable and catastrophe no one has been able to avoid. Various rumors of serious facts had been circulating for months. In fact, Taku Sekine’s name was published by a gastronomic site in the month of August, with no testimonial published by a journalist. A Mediapart investigation led by Nora Bouazzouni was underway, as confirmed by Edwy Plenel’s location. Unfortunately, it will not be published because the crucial step to confront the alleged facts with their alleged perpetrator did not take place. Unless a media has the desire and means to seize it, unless legal proceedings are initiated – at this time no complaint has been filed – we will therefore stick to off-screen conversations, partial and inevitably inaccurate stories, alleged unheard of victims and a family in pain. Sekine leaves behind his partner and his three-year-old son.

This serious collective dysfunction shows, first of all, that the necessary time for the investigation must be respected and that the words of the victims of sexual assault and rape have not yet received the reception they deserve – otherwise, how do you explain such a disorganized blur? The significant airflow created by #MeToo rarely finds an effective form of expression in France, regardless of the fields. There is little or no listening to the victims, and the Taku Sekine case shows that even if they are a priori, nothing protects them and nothing against potential attackers pending the publication of journalistic works. Only the words of Adèle Haenel and Marine Turchi’s investigation into Christophe Ruggia’s attacks on the actress have undermined this damaging plan.

Finally, the death of Taku Sekine, as well as the aggression that the Mediapart research sought to confirm, cast a black light on a gastronomic environment that has made a sensational entry into pop culture. Starized, admired, under constant pressure even more than their nouvelle cuisine elders, the chefs have changed status and are in turn seen as brilliant performers, coveted celebrities and saviors. it is all over the world because of their habitual obsession with good food.

A patriarchal figure of the leader

This summer, New Republic magazine published a scathing text entitled “How Food Journalists Created Monsters in the Kitchen”, which notably mentions chef Danny Bowien, an alternate New Yorker acclaimed and accused by the press by the former chef. manager of her Mission Chinese Food restaurant, Angela Dimayuga, of tyrannical behavior repeated in her kitchen. The author of the text, Kate Telfeyan, uses the phrase “toxic celebrity chef” and laments the lack of journalistic research on the subject, forcing victims to speak out without a net. Since then, testimonials have appeared involving Angela Dimayuga and blaming her for the harmful atmosphere at Mission Chinese Food. The Taku Sekine case unfolded in a different register, that of sexual assault, but it also questions the practices of an environment where work is exhausting, the infernal pace and admiration of the patriarchal figure of the constant leader. . This generally accepted idea of ​​the “big guy” in the kitchen.

Despite the emergence of a new generation of chefs who have dropped the phallic hats to sport a tattooed smiling style, the problem hasn’t changed much. It may even have gotten worse. We constantly praise the concept borrowed from the film of ‘authors’ in the kitchen with what that implies of blind worship, without always questioning the contours of this worship, nor the behavior that can facilitate it.

The figure of the great male artist has spread everywhere, producing its effects on a recurring basis. We don’t know in detail what Taku Sekine did or why he committed suicide. But the drama that has taken place can give rise to a deep introspection in an environment whose cool sources hide a complex reality. There is a system that encourages abuse. In the future, it may be relevant to unlock statues before they collapse.

