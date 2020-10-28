Millionaire transaction: Apple pays 50 million for a startup specializing in artificial intelligence

Apple is a billionaire company that loves to invest and buy promising companies. In May, it had already bought a startup specializing in machine learning. We now have new information from Bloomberg which indicates the purchase of another company in the same industry involving an amount of $ 1 million.

The company in question is Vilynx, a specialist in artificial intelligence based in Barcelona. The transaction amounted to US $ 50 million, or approximately R $ 287 million in direct conversion.

According to Bloomberg, the acquisition was made official in early 2020, but only now has it gone public. Apple did not comment on the purchase, simply saying it was normal business for the company and would not discuss the purpose of such a transaction.

On the other hand, internal sources claim that Vilynx has created an artificial intelligence capable of analyzing videos and understanding what is displayed, which can be very useful for optimizing display on iPhone and even cataloging content. on iTunes, Apple TV Plus, on the recently released Apple Music TV and even on Photos automatically and integrate the results with Siri, for example.

The same sources also indicate that the 50 employees have been selected, along with its founder, Elisenda Bou-Balust, where everyone will continue to work in Spain as Apple’s new AI development center in Europe.