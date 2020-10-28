[Hommage] Kenzo Takada, a master of style

Kenzo Takada, the first Japanese designer of Parisian fashion, has passed away at the age of 81. With its colorful, flowery and gender-neutral aesthetic, Kenzo showed us life in pink.

Endless flowers, juxtapositions of colors and explosive references, sublimated dissonances and above all an inexhaustible zest for life: Kenzo Takada, founder of the brand that bears his first name, disappeared from the suites of Covid-19 on October 4, leaving behind a craze that was received as a small revolution.

Born in 1939 in Himeji, near Osaka, this great admirer of Yves Saint Laurent moved to Paris in 1965 and presented his first collection in 1970, becoming the first Japanese designer to settle in the capital of haute couture. The press praises his special vision. Kimono puffer coats, turban with tartan, ponchos with Slavic patterns: hybridity is one of the keywords in his creations. He thus confronts East and West, maximalism and functionality, folk and urban.

“For me creating is fun, happiness and giving the freedom to be yourself”

A decade later, he became the figurehead of a generation of Japanese designers who settled in the French capital in his wake and radically redefined contemporary chic there. Figures like Yohji Yamamoto and Rei Kawakubo, founder of the Comme des Garçons brand, are popping up, but different from Kenzo.

