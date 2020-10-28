TP-Link Tapo C100: Basic security camera with Full HD recording | Revision / Revision

The market for Wi-Fi security cameras is growing more and more in Brazil, with options at more equitable prices like the case of the TP-Link Tapo C100, which brings several features, a Full HD image and even Alexa compatibility. for voice commands.

Launched in August in Brazil for a suggested price of R $ 260, it’s time to find out if the TP-Link camera is really a good option, or if it’s better to go with another model available in its price range.

Design and construction

The Tapo C100 has a low-profile design, being small (67.6 x 54.8 x 98.9mm) and with the front part in black, while the rest of the body is white. The whole construction is plastic, and the camera can be used both on a bench and attached to the wall or ceiling, even with screws and dowels in the box.

Since it has a ball joint mount, it is possible to rotate the camera 360 degrees horizontally and around 100 degrees vertically, giving you more freedom to point it exactly where you want it.

On its front part we have the camera lens, the LED for the light alarm (more on this later), the microphone and the system LED indicator. On the right side is the microSD card slot up to 128 GB and the reset button, and at the bottom we only have the input for power. On the back is the audio output.

It is important to point out that the Tapo C100 was designed for indoor spaces, and therefore does not have any type of certification against water or dust damage, so think twice before placing it to protect the front door or sidewalk of House.

Installation and configuration

The ease of installation and configuration is one of the attractive points of the TP-Link Tapo line, requiring only a smartphone with Android or iOS, a power source and a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network.

The first step is to download the Tapo app from your device store. You will need to login with your TP-Link account or create a new one if you don’t already have it, then press the “+” to add a new device, looking for the Tapo C100 in the list.

Now just plug the camera into the outlet and wait about 30 seconds until the LED flashes red and green, then move forward into the app to do the setup. Everything happens in a very intuitive way, you just need to connect the camera to the Wi-Fi network, select the environment in which it will be installed and wait a few minutes for everything to be finished.

Application and functions

As with other TP-Link products, one of the great strengths of the Tapo line is its application, which not only allows the initial configuration of the camera but also access to a large number of functions.

The first highlight is motion detection, which allows you to adjust the areas of the environment where detection will take place, such as focusing on your front room door and window and ignoring the rest of the room. the environment, for example.

You can also configure the app to send notifications when motion is detected, start recording, and even emit a sound and light alert to scare off potential intruders, making it clear that everything is being recorded.

Of course, to save the recordings, a memory card is needed, and space is promised for up to 384 hours of footage on a 128GB microSD card.

As the Tapo C100 has two-way sound, in addition to listening to the environment, you can also communicate with it remotely, serving to scare your cat from the table or send a message to the children’s nanny without having to use the phone.

Other points that deserve to be underlined are the reproduction and memories part, the confidentiality mode and the grid view.

In the first, it is possible to access your recordings according to the date to remember important moments or possible events, being possible to configure periodic or even continuous recordings independently of the motion detection.

In the second, we focus on user privacy, interrupting not only streaming but also local recording when privacy mode is activated.

And finally, in the grid view, you can track four cameras simultaneously on the same screen, in addition to the Tapo app that can link up to 32 cameras for tracking.

TP-Link announces the Tapo C100 with support for Alexa commands, and it was really possible to link it, but we were unable to access the camera via Smart TV or smartphone using the Amazon voice assistant, so it ends up being more convenient go to the Tapo app itself.

Other functions present in the app are manual image capture and video recording, night vision with a range of up to 9 meters and automatic activation and correction of lens distortion.

We had no problem with delays in receiving images or crashes during use, showing good stability in using the application.

Image and sound quality

The Tapo C100 records in Full HD at 15 fps, with a 1 / 3.2 “sensor with a focal length of 3.3 mm and a viewing angle of 105 degrees. If desired, it is possible to configure the camera to correct lens distortions, but this will eventually cut off part of the image at the corners.

By recording at 1080p, the camera allows some use of digital zoom without the quality being completely lost, which, combined with its wide field of view, makes it possible to monitor larger environments and still be able to focus on points specific if desired.

In general, the quality is good for the category, but the dynamic range is not exactly a masterpiece and very bright areas can be overshadowed by the excessive brightness. The 15 fps frame rate could be better as well, but it helps maintain quality even in environments with less lighting without compromising fluidity at the same time.

In sound, the camera’s microphone and internal speaker do their job, making it possible to hear the environment and communicate without having to raise your voice. As this is a camera for indoor use, it does not handle wind noise very well, so it is good to position it in a more protected location.

Finished

The Tapo C100 is a surveillance camera for those who want convenience in configuration and freedom of use, accessible from anywhere and with a series of interesting functions that make it very complete for the price range.

The big negatives here are the lack of certification against water and dust damage, which prevents outdoor use, and the low FPS rate in video recording, but in general these are points that don’t. not compromise the use of these. he only seeks to guarantee additional security when leaving the house.

The Tapo C100’s big rival in the domestic market is Intelbras’ Mibo iM3, which has Full HD recording at 30 fps, a slightly larger field of view, sound detection, and a few other extras, sold for R $ 280. . the TP-Link camera is only valid even if it costs around R $ 50 less than Intelbras, or if R $ 250 is your limit on spending on a security camera.