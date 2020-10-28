Japanese designer Kenzo Takada is dead

Kenzo Takada who receives the Legion of Honor in Paris in June 2016 (Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP)

10/05/20 10:06 AM

Brand founder Kenzo died of Covid-19 on Sunday, October 4. He was 81 years old.

Just four days after the Kenzo brand’s parade, in the middle of fashion week, Kenzo Takada bowed out. On Sunday, October 4, the 81-year-old stylist died in the American hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Hauts-de-Seine) as a result of the Covid-19, leaving an essential legacy in French fashion.

Born in 1939 near Osaka (Japan), he arrived in Paris in 1965, after a journey of one and a half months on a boat to Marseille. Success was not immediate: he spent his first five years selling cheap sketches to various houses, but nevertheless did not lose heart. In 1970 he opened his first store. Explosive colors, flowery prints, references to Japanese and Western folklore, a hijacked modern wardrobe: the tone has been set.

