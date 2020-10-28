TP-Link Tapo C200: a security camera with movement, but limited | Revision / Revision

TP-Link continues to renew its line of security cameras in Brazil, and the Tapo C200 is one of the brand’s options for those looking for a model capable of performing horizontal and vertical movements from a distance.

Launched for R $ 300 in our country, the model has a design similar to other cameras in the niche, seeking to differentiate itself from the competition by the full application developed by TP-Link for its Tapo line.

But is that enough to make the Tapo C200 a good buy? It’s time to find out.

Design and construction

The Tapo C200 is made of plastic, almost entirely white, except for the vertical moving part, which is black.

Looking from the front we have the camera lens, an LED for system status information, and a microphone. At the back, we only have the sound output and, a little lower, the power input.

To access the microSD slot and the reset button, you need to slide the vertical movable part up, as both are at the lower end.

The Tapo C200 isn’t the smallest camera in its class, but it’s not big and it looks “little robot” in style. With dimensions of 85.4 x 86.8 x 117.7 mm, it can be placed in a corner of the house and go unnoticed, especially since it comes with a bracket to be fixed to the ceiling.

It’s good to remember, however, that it was designed for internal use, without any certification for resistance to water and dust damage.

Installation and configuration

If you’ve seen our review of the Tapo C100, it will be deja vu here.

The installation is very intuitive, requiring only a device with Android or iOS, a socket and a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection.

The first step is to install the Tapo app and sign in with a TP-Link account, which allows you to create a new account through the app itself if you don’t have one. Then just press “+” to add a new device and choose the Tapo C200 from the list.

When the camera is plugged in, the LED will flash red and green when ready to be configured, then simply follow step by step directly in the app to choose connection details, name, location where it is installed and other details.

Application and functions

The Tapo C200 app is exactly the same as the one we already mentioned in the Tapo C100 review, but that doesn’t mean that both cameras have the same functions.

In addition to what we have already seen in the simpler model, like privacy mode, two-way audio, motion detection with zone selection, recording recording and sound / light alarm, we have as a novelty the options for Pan and Tilt, that is to say the lateral movements. and vertical of the camera.

In the app, you will find a joystick to control the camera, which allows adjustment so that each press of the button rotates the camera 5, 10 or 15 degrees in that direction.

We also have horizontal scan, vertical scan, and position marking functions. In the first two the camera takes the most extreme position of the axis and moves end to end in cycles until you decide to stop, while in the last you can record easily accessible points in the future.

With this, you can, for example, bookmark different entries to easily navigate between them, or select points such as counter, storefront and cash register so that you can keep an eye on whenever needed.

A negative point, however, is that the motion detection only occurs in the area where the camera is currently fixed, it is not possible to make a “tour” and during this to check if movement is noticed, or use motion tracking following the rotation of the camera.

It is worth mentioning that TP-Link discloses the Tapo C200 with Alexa support, and in fact the camera can be linked to Amazon’s assistant, but the firmware available so far does not allow any kind of automation. or voice command.

Other than that, the app worked without any issue with streaming lag or crashes.

Image and sound quality

As the camera moves 360 degrees horizontally and 114 degrees vertically, it is possible to cover a good area with the Tapo C200. It has a 1 / 2.9 “sensor and a focal length of 3.83mm, capable of recording Full HD video at 15 fps.

Image quality is decent, some textures are missing, and a more limited field of view is found than other security cameras, including TP-Link itself. The colors are good, and the dynamic range can satisfactorily compensate for light and dark areas. Night vision mode works well and we don’t have much trouble seeing things, even in dark environments.

The microphone follows the same quality as the rest of the set, as does the internal speaker, so you can hear and be heard clearly without having to turn up the volume to a very high level.

Finished

The Tapo C200 performs the function of being a simple camera with the ability to rotate to keep an eye on multiple locations without having to move the camera. It doesn’t bring any extra elaborate functions that take advantage of this movement, but allowing the marking of points of interest to have a shortcut to all the important positions is a good differential.

Its main competitors in the domestic market are Intelbras’ Mibo iC4 and iM4, which offer important extras like motion tracking and sound sensor, but cost a bit more, the iM4 costs over R $ 400. .

For the price charged, the Tapo C200 is an attractive option, but the lack of motion tracking benefiting from rotation on the X and Y axes is a strong negative point that may end up worth spending a bit more on a other model.