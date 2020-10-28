On the estates general of festivals, Roselyne Bachelot takes stock of the aid

The Minister of Culture returned to support culture on October 2 when she came to the States General of Festivals in Avignon.

How do you ensure that 3,000 to 6,000 shows and festivals are held this year in the context of an ongoing health crisis? This is the challenge for Roselyne Bachelot, who recently got an unprecedented increase in her budget. The Minister of Culture was present at the estates general of festivals in Avignon (Vaucluse) to try to answer this thorny question, as reported by La Croix. The priority during these meetings between professionals on October 2 and 3 was to keep disaster-stricken professions afloat. The minister thus confirmed that partial unemployment for those involved in culture will remain 100% covered and that the intermittent regime will be supported until August 31, 2021.

A support fund for ticket sales and security support

Regarding the weakened economy of theaters, while the meter is limited to 1,000 spectators everywhere, the minister announced the creation of a ticketing fund with 100 million euros. “It ensures that shows that continue to perform with reduced meters break even,” she explains.

>> To read also: what future for concerts in “the world after”?

In the summer of 2020, a fund was also set up for festivals with 10 million euros. While “most of the credits have been spent,” Roselyne Bachelot announced that it “will be extended in 2021 and added again by 5 million. If that’s not enough, we’ll come back to the charges.” also their security costs paid by the state, at least until December 31, 2020.

>> To read also: the Japanese designer Kenzo Takada is dead

“Where we are safest in this country is on a spectacle!”

The second part of the Estates General will take place in Printemps de Bourges, in March 2021. Traditionally it is he who launches the musical season. It was the first festival to be canceled last March. “I keep my fingers crossed so that a date can be held. But the situation remains deeply uncertain, ”said Roselyne Bachelot.

>> To read also: Musical events not to be missed in October!

However, the minister insisted on the smooth running of the shows, even under the current conditions: “Standing shows cannot be resumed because we know they pose a very high risk of contamination. But you know, not a single performance venue has reopened since the end of incarceration that has proven to be a source of contamination. Where we are the safest in this country, it is not in our family, it is in a place of spectacle! “

>> To read also: The best of the English series comes to Arte