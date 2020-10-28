TP-Link Deco M3: Mesh Network for Whole Home Wi-Fi | Revision / Revision

The Deco M3 was TP-Link’s latest investment in its portfolio of mesh routers to arrive in Brazil, launched in our country in August at a suggested price of R $ 899. Unlike the Deco M4, which has two ‘towers’, the Deco M3 has a main router in this format and a second router that looks like a repeater, but is called an “extender”.

TP-Link sent us the Deco M3 kit for review, and now is the time to find out if it’s really a good choice for anyone looking to increase home Wi-Fi coverage through a mesh network.

Unpacking

The kit sent by TP-Link was the one in two parts, with the Deco M4R present as the main one and the Deco M3W which will be the network range extender. In addition to the routers themselves, we have a power supply for the Deco M4R, an RJ45 Ethernet network cable and manuals in the box.

If you wish, you can purchase an even more complete Deco M3 kit, which comes with a Deco M4R and two Deco M3W extension cords to provide even better coverage, especially useful for larger homes or those with more than one story.

Design and construction

The Deco M4R isn’t exactly small, with dimensions of 190.5 × 90.7 × 90.7mm. Because it has a tower shape, the most common is to use it standing on a shelf or cabinet, different from what happens with conventional routers or with the TP-Link Deco M5 itself which can be easily hung on the wall to save space.

Here is the first point to consider during the installation. You will need to place a bracket next to the modem for the router, keeping in mind that the network cable supplied in the box is very short (around 1m) and the power cable is also not the most large (about 1.4m).

The device is plastic, almost all in white with some black details. Its physical connections are reversed, with the reset button at the bottom. It has air vents at the base and an LED at the top with the TP-Link logo, which will serve to inform the connection status (red when there is no internet, blue when there is in a).

The Deco M3W extender is more practical, having the appearance of a traditional repeater. It will be connected directly to the socket, and its dimensions of 124 × 69 × 35 mm do not take up as much space, and can be positioned discreetly in virtually any location.

In it we have a few more LEDs on the front to inform if it is connected, the connection status with the main Deco and its 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks. It is also made of white plastic.

Connections



Deco M4R: 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports (WAN / LAN automatic detection), 1 power port, IEEE 802.11 ac / n / a 5 GHz (867 Mbps), IEEE 802.11 b / g / n 2.4 GHz (300 Mbps) Deco M3W: IEEE 802.11 b / g / n 5 GHz (867 Mbps), IEEE 802.11 b / g / n 2.4 GHz (300 Mbps) Up to 100 devices

The Deco M4R will be your main router, having two Gigabit Ethernet ports that will allow it to connect to your ISP’s modem and also to another device that does not have a wireless connection. Since the ports have WAN / LAN auto-detection, you can connect the cables without worrying about setting the connection type.

The Deco M3W works completely wireless, just plug it in and set it up as soon as all is well with the Deco M4R.

Both models feature 802.11a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi, delivering up to 867 Mbps over the 5 GHz network and 300 Mbps over the 2.4 GHz connection. According to TP-Link, they are able to manage up to 100 devices simultaneously, which guarantees a good margin for those who have already started to enter the wave of smart homes.

With Mesh technology, all networks are unified under one name forming a large intelligent mesh, which includes all routers and connections of different frequencies. This allows you to move around the house automatically and seamlessly to always have the best coverage and maximum speed.

Installation

The first thing to do is to connect the network cable to the modem and to one of the WAN ports of the Deco M4R, then to plug the device into an outlet. While it is calling, download the TP-Link Deco application on your smartphone, because it is through it that the initial configuration will be carried out.

The app shows a very detailed step by step even with pictures of how to connect the cables to the router and modem. When the Deco M4R has a blinking blue LED, it means that it is ready to be configured, then just go through the app.

The device automatically recognizes the type of Internet connection provided by your modem, all you have to do is choose your network name and password to complete everything in a few minutes.

When you have finished configuring the Deco M4R, you will have the option to configure a second router or complete the installation. Press “add another deco” and select the M3W deco from the list of available options, taking advantage of the app’s advice to define where to position the extender to ensure maximum coverage.

Now simply turn on the Deco M3W in the desired position, wait for the light to flash to indicate that it is ready to be configured, and proceed with the installation by the app, which should also be completed quickly. When the setup is complete, you’ll be asked again if you want to finish or add another decor, so if you bought the kit with three devices, just repeat the process.

Roof





If you are looking to switch to a Mesh network, it is very likely that you will have a coverage issue with your home Wi-Fi, as this is one of the big differentials for this type of connection.

The kit sent by TP-Link promises coverage of up to 200m², ideal for single story homes that have an L-shaped floor plan and a modem positioned at each end (as is the case with this one).

The Deco M4R and Deco M3W have two internal dual-band antennas, with 20 dBm for the 2.4 GHz network and 23 dBm for the 5 GHz network, so it will be necessary to take into account the combined range of the two when deciding where to position the repeater to take full advantage of the coverage capacity.

Our test was carried out in an apartment with an internal area of ​​about 55 m², which, due to the above-mentioned arrangement of the installation and positioning of the modem, had enormous difficulties in providing a Wi-Fi connection. Stable fi in the main room even when using a router with four antennas (TP- Lien Archer C5).

The first attempt was made by positioning the Deco M3W extension in the hallway that connects the kitchen to the bedrooms, but the speed showed considerable loss due to signal blockages between the Deco M4R and the extension.

In a second attempt the reverse was done, placing the extension on the wall furthest from the kitchen, which left it in connection without interference with the Deco M4R, but with several locks all the way to the bedroom. main. Again, a big drop in speed.

Finally, a middle ground was chosen with the repeater being moved to the room closest to the main router. So there was only one wall (and one corner) left to block the Deco M4R’s signal, and also one wall for the master bedroom, and we finally got a satisfactory result.

We observed that the Wi-Fi signal remained at the maximum or very close to that in all the rooms, which is the great promise of the Mesh network, but we still noticed a considerable variation in speed, especially in the corners. further afield where the network alternates between 5 and 2.4 GHz to provide greater coverage.

To solve this problem, one would have to go for a more robust version, as the speed limit is clearly linked to the expansion, but in general, it manages to provide something more than satisfactory for watching videos or playing online games. points where even before accessing social media has been a real martyrdom.

App

One of the big differences of the Deco line is having a full-featured app, available for Android and iOS models. Everything in the app is done based on your TP-Link account. It can be created quickly and doesn’t ask for a lot of personal data, but only from there you can log into the app to access all the functions, which is odd because in theory you won’t even have Internet configured to download the application.

The application allows from the first configuration of routers to remote management, adding devices to the block list, updating firmware, monthly usage reports, managing priority devices and controlling parenting with days, times, and websites allowed for each profile. It is also possible to create a network for visitors and regulate the level of access, and the new Deco M4R and Deco M3W are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

A particularly useful feature, especially for those who live with someone else at home, is to create profiles. With it, you can not only organize which device belongs to which, but also set priorities according to the type of device and thus prevent Netflix from crashing because your brother is playing online, for example.

In general, the experience with the application has been more positive than negative, with a little delay at times to update the information, but nothing that could compromise.

Finished

TP-Link promises “Internet in the whole house” with its Mesh line, and in a way the book.

Although not having the maximum connection speed in all points of the house, the coverage itself is present and, in general, the loss presented was much more due to the speed limits of the repeater, indicating that the Buying a more powerful model (like Deco M4 or Deco M5) may be the best choice if you have faster internet.

The extras of the app are something to take into account, being possible to keep all members of the house and their respective devices properly organized to ensure that everyone is accessing what they need without crashing, in addition to access monthly consumption reports, have remote management and several other “goodies”.

Compared to competitors such as D-Link COVR-C1213, COVR-1102 and Intelbras Twibi Giga, we have in the TP-Link model a big bet on the application as a differential, because all of them also have a Gigabit port, are more compact and promise much higher coverage, billed at the same price.