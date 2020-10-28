Victories for Chelsea and PSG – Werner scores | Free press

Berlin (AP) – German national footballers Timo Werner, Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz celebrated their first Champions League victory with Chelsea.

With the duo in the starting eleven, the English Premier League club clearly won 4-0 (1-0) at FK Krasnodar on Wednesday night. Callum Hudson-Odoi (37th minute) gave the guests the advantage before Werner scored his first premier league goal for his new club with a penalty (76th). Hakim Ziyech (79th) and ex-Dortmund Christian Pulisic (90th) also met. With four points, the Londoners have taken the lead in Group E so far.

Last year’s finalist Paris Saint-Germain were able to avoid a complete false start. The star set of coach Thomas Tuchel won 2-0 (0-0) at Basaksehir Istanbul thanks to a double from Moise Kean (64th / 79th). In the lackluster success, PSG star Neymar had to be replaced in the 26th minute. After trying to continue playing with a bandaged thigh, he had to leave the pitch. How long it will stay is open. For Paris, it was the first Group H victory in Leipzig’s preliminary round after the opening 1: 2 loss to Manchester United.