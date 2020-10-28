Xbox Series X and S are the only consoles to offer full RDNA 2 architecture, says Microsoft

It’s been an extremely busy day for gamers, especially those looking for next-gen consoles. Both sides Sony and Microsoft have released several news about the PS5 and Xbox Series and S Series, such as the new PlayStation app and how the PS Plus collection works, or the official unboxing of the new Xbox and even its fridge.

Curiosity 28 oct.

Curiosity 28 oct.

These are not the only announcements, however, with AMD formalizing its Radeon RX 6000 family of GPUs and the RDNA 2 architecture, which will also equip consoles. In light of this, Microsoft posted an article on Xbox Wire congratulating the hardware partner, celebrating the work the two have done jointly, and detailing the architectural technologies that will be featured in the new Xbox family.





Amid the information, an important detail has been confirmed by Microsoft. According to the company, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the only next-gen consoles to fully support the features offered by the RDNA 2 architecture. The text does not specify what the exclusive features will be, but it is assumed. One of them is Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which reduces detail at less important points in the image.

This practically confirms an old rumor that next-gen consoles use a hybrid architecture between RDNA and RDNA 2. Either way, it won’t be long before we know exactly what features will be present only on the Xbox, since Larry Hryb, Major Nelson, has confirmed he will be receiving Jason Ronald on his podcast. Ronald is the Xbox Product Marketing Director and will clarify the integration of the Microsoft console with the AMD architecture.

Later this week I’ll have @jronald on the podcast to talk more about the Xbox Series X | S using full RDNA2 integration. https://t.co/NhiWMFw9Nd

– Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 28, 2020

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are already up for pre-order in Brazil, with the most powerful console costing R $ 4,999, while the more modest device costs R $ 2,999. Both devices will accompany the global launch, being made available in the Brazilian market on November 10.