5 Anecdotes That Explode Donald Trump In His Niece’s Murderous Book

Psychologist Mary L. Trump, Donald Trump’s cousin, publishes a devastating psychological portrait of her uncle: Too Much, Never Enough. How my family made the most dangerous man in the world (Albin Michel).

The publication of Mary L. Trump’s book in July 2020 sparked a media-political earthquake in the United States. In 48 hours more than a million copies of this vicious psychological portrait have passed. Now translated into French by Albin Michel, under the title Too Much and Never Enough, this work, fueled by the author’s personal experience and various interviews, takes us into the gloomy family universe of the Trumps.

Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist, describes Donald Trump as a “pathological liar” with “antisocial personality disorder” or even “co-morbidity.” However, according to her, one cannot understand the tortuous state of mind of the American president without taking into account the unhealthy education he received from his father, Frederick Christ Trump (1905-1999). The latter, obsessed with money and the quest for power, has spent his life humiliating his eldest son, Frederick Trump Jr, who is deemed unworthy of the heir to his real estate empire. While “Freddy” was repeatedly attacked by his father – to the point of dying at 42, alcoholic and depressed – his younger brother Donald Trump protected himself from bullying by adopting paternal behavior and exaggeration.

The only reason Donald escaped the same fate is that his personality served his father’s purposes. This is how sociopaths work: they co-opt other people and use them for their purposes, ”Mary L. Trump writes in this story worth following. This is how the story of Donald Trump, a self-made man who made his fortune through daring bets – which is the opposite of reality – came to fruition, thanks to the protective benevolence of his father, and his Checkbook. Fred also destroyed Donald, but not by liquidating him as he did with Freddy (Mary L. Trump’s father, editor’s note); instead, it neutralized its ability to develop and feel the full spectrum of human emotions, ”said Mary L. Trump. Here are five anecdotes from his book that could impede reelection of the man known to drink 12 Diet Coca-Cola a day.

Lack of compassion

Donald Trump’s lack of empathy and disdain for others are very early features of his personality. So much so that in order to win regardless of the field, he doesn’t hold back his strokes, even when faced with children weaker than himself! Donald had played baseball at the Military Academy, and he held his shots even less than Rob (Robert Trump, Donald’s younger brother, note); he didn’t understand why he should have thrown the ball a little less hard at his six-, nine- or eleven-year-old niece and nephew. When I managed to catch one of his balls, the shock echoed with my leather glove like a gunshot against the brick retaining wall. Even with the little ones, Donald definitely had to be the winner. “

Prosecution

Mary L. Trump describes how Donald Trump, feeling he could cash in on his older brother’s shame in his father’s eyes, spent his time pushing it down and became his worst nightmare. So while Freddy, trying to escape his father’s yoke, had become a pilot, Donald Trump called him an “improved bus driver.” And the psychologist noted, “Donald may not understand the origin of their father’s contempt for Freddy, nor his father’s decision to become a pilot, but he had persecutors’ unfailing instinct for the weakness of their opponents. Freddy died alone and generally indifferent, at the age of 42.

Racism

Politically, Donald Trump inherits his father’s racism. He even made the front page of a newspaper for the first time in a lawsuit in 1973 for refusing to rent to African Americans. In 1989, Donald Trump even bought a full page in The New York Times calling for the execution of the “Central Park Five” (as the miniseries In Their Eyes says): “It was an unvarnished display of racism. That racial animosity. tried to awaken in a city already overrun with it. The innocence of the five boys has since been fully demonstrated with indisputable DNA evidence. But to this day Donald still claims they are guilty: yet another example of his inability to give up his speech that he likes, even if it contradicts the facts. “

Male chauvinism

In the 1990s, Mary L. Trump was briefly asked by her uncle to write one of her books in her glory. But when she asked for an interview, she hit a wall. Until the day he insisted he had been working on the book and handed him a bundle of papers: “I worked for the book. It’s very, very good, ”he says. The content of these magazines was, in fact, a concentrate of machismo: “It was clearly a transcription of an audio recording, which explained the very verbal style. It was an angry compilation of the women he’d wanted to sleep with, but who, after refusing him, had suddenly become the worst ugly ones he’d ever met. The main points to remember were that Madonna was chewing her gum in a way Donald found disgusting and that Katarina Witt, an East German figure skater, two-time Olympic and four-time World Champion, had fat calves. “

Incompetence

Finally, the author directly condemns the incompetence of the 45th US president, both in business and politics. On her tenure at the White House, she takes out fat Bertha: “It’s not the job itself that stresses him out, because he doesn’t (unless you count the hours spent in front of the TV and insults on Twitter). What a gigantic job requires of him is the effort to constantly divert our attention from the fact that he knows nothing – neither politics, nor civic sense, not even the most basic decency. For decades he received publicity, good and bad, but he was rarely subject to such scrutiny and never faced significant opposition. It is his whole conception of himself and the world that is being questioned. For her, “if a second term is awarded, it will be the end of American democracy.”

Too Much, Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump, edited by Albin Michel, 336 pp., € 20.90