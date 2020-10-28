Pay TV in Brazil will open all telecine channels for five days

Subscribers to any pay TV package in Brazil can rejoice as Telecine will promote the opening of all its channels on the pay TV schedule in Brazil for five days.

From tomorrow, October 29 and until Monday, November 2, customers of pay television companies will be able to follow the programming of the six channels belonging to Telecine, among which Telecine Premium, Telecine Action, Telecine Pipoca, Telecine Touch, Telecine Cult and Telecine Fun.

In addition to promoting the opening of channels present in pay-TV plans, Telecine will also free up access to its streaming service, Telecine Play. However, this will only be accessible to those who have a paid TV subscription.

With the programming included in this period on the Telecine channels, customers will be able to watch several films, such as the comedy Crime Tycoons, starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr, in addition to the award-winning Parasita, winner of four Oscars and successes of Brazilian cinema, Minha Mãe é uma Parte 3.

Along with the programming of the television channels, the streaming service – which will also have access – will have two premieres on the first two days of November: the animation Pé Pequeno and the film Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris. Check out our list of premieres on Telcine Play throughout November here, and also see which movies have already aired in October.